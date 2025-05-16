Emma Stone Updates the Little White Dress With Bold Structure

It was a star-studded Friday in Cannes this evening, as A-list celebrities and actors hit the Croisette for the premiere of Ari Aster’s new film, Eddington. Among them was Emma Stone, who played against the surge of black dresses seen at the festival this week in a bridal white look that featured quite an interesting neckpiece.

Stone, who stars in Eddington with Austin Butler, Joaquin Phoenix, and Pedro Pascal, wore a custom Louis Vuitton number for her first trip down a red carpet since the Oscars. The fitted evening dress was mostly simple in shape, aside from a sculptural element that attached along the neckline. The angular detail wasn’t necessarily a collar—it extended over the top of the actor’s shoulders as she posed—but it did bring a modern element to the classic slip dress underneath.

Louis Vuitton’s women's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, isn’t shy about adding eye-catching, architectural elements to his runway collections, but this one seems to be exclusive to Stone’s custom number.

Stone pulled her short tresses into a slicked-back style and completed her look with emerald and diamond earrings. At one point during the red carpet, Stone had to dodge a bee attack while snapping photos with Butler and Pascal.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Stone’s embrace of crisp white, though undoubtedly classic, stood out. This year, jet blacks and dark jewel tones have been the color of choice for many stars—on the Eddington red carpet alone, the likes of Natalie Portman and Alexa Chung opted for elegant black dresses.

But as Eddington’s leading lady, it’s no surprise that Stone opted to differentiate herself from the pack, especially given her history in the South of France.

Stone attended Cannes last year for the Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness and in 2023 for Poor Things, which ultimately earned her an Oscar. Early reviews out of Cannes for Eddington are positive—the film is set during the Covid-19 pandemic in New Mexico and follows “a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor.” It’s the first time that Stone and Aster have teamed up on a film, but signs out of the festival point to yet another blockbuster for the Poor Things star.