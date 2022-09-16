It’s been somewhat fascinating to witness what the stars of the Harry Potter franchise have gotten up to since starring in its eight blockbuster films. Daniel Radcliffe has spoken openly about how the fame that came with it driving him to alcoholism and taken on eccentric roles such as Weird Al Yankovic and a farting corpse. Rupert Grint has purchased an ice cream truck and landed roles in TV series such as Servant. And as for Emma Watson? The 32-year-old actor forever associated with Hermione Granger has studied at Brown, starred in films like Little Women—and, perhaps most surprising of all, joined the board of directors at Kering, the mega luxury conglomerate that owns fashion heavyweights such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen.

Watson has naturally been repping many of those brands since coming on board in 2020, so it was no surprise when she turned up to the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Dinner on Thursday night in New York City fully outfitted in McQueen. The actor selected a white semi-sheer lace dress with cutouts and an open back. In terms of accessories, she went with a black clutch covered in McQueen’s signature studs. Apart from that, she could have easily walked off the red carpet and down the aisle of her wedding.

Emma Watson attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner in New York City on September 15, 2022. Photo by Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Emma Watson attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner in New York City on September 15, 2022. Photo by Monica Schipper via Getty Images

The look may mark the start of a new era for Watson. She’s begun working with Law Roach, the prolific stylist who’s been outfitting Zendaya in some of the best luxury vintage out there for years. (The CFDA announced that he will be the inaugural recipient of its new Stylist Award earlier this week.) The actor’s IMDb page doesn’t list any upcoming projects since making her directorial debut with a film for Prada—which, oddly enough, is owned by Kering’s top competitor LVMH—but we’d suggest making a mental note to keep out for whatever she wears to her next red carpet.