How Emmanuelle Khanh Sunglasses Became the A-List’s Favorite Shades

Sunglasses season is upon us, and who better to get your eyewear inspiration from than Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts? What about Lady Gaga and Rihanna? Or Madonna? Actually, you don’t have to choose, because when the sun comes out, all of these stylish women reach for the same sunnies brand.

It’s called Emmanuelle Khanh, and the label was founded in 1971 by the French model-turned-designer of the same name. Khanh aimed to establish eyewear as another statement-making accessory—alongside shoes and handbags— and she did so with the help of unconventional shapes and bold colors. The brand relaunched in 2012 and is now led by creative director Eva Gaumé, but the bottom line remains the same.

Lady Gaga wearing Emmanuelle Khanh in Venice. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

“Emmanuelle Khanh’s legacy is very dear to my heart,” Gaumé tells W. “It’s all about the French art de vivre, a statement, a connection to a tradition of strength, elegance, and unapologetic femininity.”

Marigold yellow, Barbie pink—these glasses are not for a wallflower. Even the more classic-color options are nonetheless eye-catching, thanks to their oversized and geometric shapes. There are green snakeskin pairs (yes, made out of leather), and a bright-red option covered in short horsehair. These styles fall outside of the quiet luxury bracket (you’d be more likely to see them on And Just Like That... than Succession). But with a gold “EK” decorating each temple, the brand does hold with it some “if you know you know” prestige.

And the celebs know. Blanchett is possibly Emmanuelle Khanh’s biggest fan. She wore its Cloud sunglasses earlier this month in New York, then two different pairs in Venice last August. Roberts had on the Orphees last month in Paris, while both Longoria and Madonna have been seen in the Angelis. Jennifer Lopez, too, is an EK fan—and she’s worn many different styles from the brand. Chances are, if you see an A-lister in a bold pair of sunnies, they’re Emmanuelle Khanh.

Julia Roberts in the Orphée sunglasses. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Why do celebrities gravitate toward Emmanuelle Khanh, without fail? Perhaps it’s because many of the styles are oversize—perfect for going incognito on city streets. Or maybe it’s due to the fact that the accessories complement a designer outfit without overpowering it. Gaumé also postulates on EK’s popularity among the A-list. “Our frames create a kind of fantasy—they are symbols of craftsmanship and a bold fashion statement,” she says. “Wearing EK frames ensures you’ll always be noticed. There’s a certain Parisian flair that resonates with these women.”

