This time last year at the 2020 Emmy Awards, Zendaya made history from home as the youngest recipient of a best actress in a drama award, Schitt’s Creek positively dominated, and Jimmy Kimmel made pandemic-related jokes from an almost-empty Staples Center in Downtown L.A. The 2021 Emmys mark the return of an IRL red carpet for television’s biggest night. The shows that made an impact last year took on new meaning during the global pandemic—in many ways, TV became a comfort and a coping mechanism for everyone who felt lost amid Covid-19. (We at W felt so indebted to television shows for holding us over during the most stressful of times, we decided to pay homage to our favorite shows in last year’s TV Portfolio—then did it again for 2021.) Red carpets are back—and that means some seriously flashy red carpet fashion. From Michaela Coel in a dazzling lime-green Christopher John Rogers gown to Emma Corrin bringing avant-garde haute couture to Los Angeles, here are our favorite looks from the Emmys.

Yara Shahidi in Dior Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images Shahidi has not missed on the red carpet of late. From her standout beauty at the Met Gala to this 1950s-inspired, tea-length Dior gown with a Cactus de Cartier diamond necklace, the Grown-ish actor demonstrates her attention to detail when it comes to putting together a cohesive look.

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images American designer—and celebrity favorite—Christopher John Rogers’s red carpet-ready gowns were practically made for Michaela Coel’s lithe, elegant stature.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross is fully leaning into dressing like her mother—and we’re here for it. Her Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Cooper bracelet in platinum and 18 karat yellow gold with diamonds is an excellent touch.

Elizabeth Olsen in The Row Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images WandaVision is up for five Emmy nominations—and Elizabeth Olsen came dressed to win.

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix When W’s Pop Issue cover star goes for a concept, they execute all the way. Not only did Corrin put an avant-garde spin on a column dress with a matching swimming cap, she cut the tips off of her gloves to flex her claw-inspired manicure done by Simone Cummings.

Jean Smart in Ralph Lauren Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images Smart wore a slightly tweaked version of a dress her Hacks character Deborah Vance wore on the show to the fictional 2021 Emmy Awards.

MJ Rodriguez in Versace Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images The Pose star reportedly worked closely with Donatella Versace to craft this aquamarine gown that evokes pure Old Hollywood.

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton We can always count on Connelly to bring something a little different to the red carpet.

Jason Sudeikis Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images The Ted Lasso star traded the tie-dye hoodie he wore to last year’s Zoom Emmys for this velvet Tom Ford suit.