FASHION

The Fall Trends W Editors Are Shopping Now

This season, we’re stocking up on anything-but-beige trench coats, comfy sneakers, western-inspired boots and chic carryalls.

by W Staff
Collage by Ashley Peña
Nothing says “time for a new pair of shoes” like a crisp autumn breeze. The back-to-school energy of fall brings with it an inexplicable urge to refresh our wardrobes with exciting new pieces: layers for when the temperatures really start dropping, easy staples in vibrant hues, and cozy boots and sneakers for strolling from the train to the office to drinks with the friends we haven’t seen all summer. While there are plenty of runway-inspired trends we have our eye on this season, here’s what we’re actually adding to our carts right now.

Market Editors: Allia Alliata di Montereale and Tori López

A Mood-Lifting Trench Coat

“I’ve been gravitating towards classic, neutral outerwear for the past few years, but lately I’ve been craving more color in my life. I loved the Robin’s egg blue trench coat that Interior made earlier this year, but I missed my chance — now I’m shopping for something similarly vivid to raise my spirits on gloomy fall days ahead.” - Andrea Whittle, Features Director

Burberry Double-Breasted Belted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
$2,990
Net-a-Porter
The Row Badva Hooded Coated Linen-Blend Trench Coat
$3,850
Net-a-Porter
Camilla and Marc Yellow Fontanna Trench Coat
$950
SSENSE
3.1 Phillip Lim Double-Breasted Belted-Waist Coat
$995
Farfetch
By Malene Birger Alanis Trench Coat
$385
$1,100
Nordstrom
Max Mara Wool Trench Coat
$731
$1,045
Max Mara

A Ladylike Skirt

“For a lot of my day-to-day dressing, I’ve found myself eschewing pants in favor of skirts with a lady-like silhouette. Currently, I’m building up my supply, and I would love to get my hands on another mid-length option, something like this buttery yellow silk and cotton number from Tory Burch. I can see myself pairing it with a cashmere sweater and boots or Mary Janes on a nice September day.” - Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

Tory Burch Cotton Silk Mid-Length Skirt
$219
$398
Tory Burch
Aje Paradiso Pleated Midi Skirt
$435
Farfetch
Molly Goddard Oswald High-Waisted A-Line Skirt
$1,171
Farfetch
Prada Embroidered Satin Midi-Skirt
$15,800
Prada
Suzie Kondi The Kyria pleated Linen Midi Skirt
$275
Net-a-Porter
Siedrés Joa Knit Midi Skirt
$380
Moda Operandi

A Comfy Pair of Sneakers

“My fall shopping looks a bit different this year, since I’m expecting my first baby in December. I’m looking for a chic but comfortable sneaker, like Bottega Veneta’s new Orbit sneaker in silver and green. I’ll pair them with an oversized Extreme Cashmere sweater and oversized Levi 501 jeans — pretty much everything is oversized these days!” - Nora Milch, Fashion Director

Bottega Veneta Orbit Sneaker
$990
Bottega Veneta
Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Mesh And Rubber Trainers
$160
Matches Fashion
Miu Miu x New Balance 574 Marbleized Denim Sneakers
$950
Miu Miu
The Row Owen Suede and Mesh Trainers
$690
Matches Fashion
New Balance White & Green 530 Sneakers
$100
SSENSE
Salomon Orange XT-6 GTX Utility Sneakers
$180
SSENSE

A Duffle Coat

“When I first moved to New York from Los Angeles, the only warm coat I brought with me was my grandmother’s cream colored duffle coat. When Kendall Jenner walked the Prada Fall-Winter 2023 show in a floor length camel style, it made me want the updated version of the one I had.” - Allia Alliata di Montereale, Senior Style Editor

Mackintosh Humbie Hooded Raincoat
$1,250
Farfetch
Prada Long Velour Duffle Coat
$6,600
Prada
Raey Cuffed Duffle Coat
$1,275
Matches Fashion
Toteme Oversized Hooded Boucle Duffle Jacket
$1,050
Bergdorf Goodman
JW Anderson Padlock Strap Long Leather Duffle Coat
$8,490
JW Anderson
Dorothee Schumacher Cozy Attraction Coat
$2,400
Dorothee Schumacher

A Surprising Flat

“When it comes to footwear, I am admittedly very lazy. The thought of taking up time to lace up sneakers or walk even 500 feet uncomfortably in heels is too much for me. This means you can usually find me in the same black ballet flats or slip on loafers. But this fall, I’m challenging myself to take it up a notch: comfort, but with an element of surprise, like the woven ballerinas from Freda Salvador or a pair of satin slippers from The Row in raspberry red.” - Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

Freda Salvador Jada Handwoven Ballet Flat
$350
Freda Salvador
Jacquemus Square-Toe Leather Backless Ballet Flats
$665
Matches Fashion
Maison Margiela Brown Tabi Ballerina Flats
$690
SSENSE
Le Monde Beryl Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Mary Jane Flats
$448
Matches Fashion
The Row Satin Ballet Flats
$474
$790
Net-a-Porter
Marni Black Nappa Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat
$597
$995
Marni

A Western Twist

“I’ve never been one to incorporate a cowboy boot, but Khaite’s coffee colored western boots have me singing a different tune. The curved heel, square toe, and velvety suede texture are a chic update to the classic western style that I can wear with most anything—namely my favorite denim, a soft sweater, and a cozy coat. Unlike most, I’m impatiently waiting for the weather to get cold.” - Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

Khaite The Dallas Ankle Boot
$1,200
Khaite
By Far Black Otis Boots
$695
SSENSE
Isabel Marant Dewina Leather Ankle Boots
$750
Isabel Marant
Sweethearts Of The Rodeo Rawshack Black Goatskin Leather Boots
$2,100
Sweethearts of the Rodeo
Proenza Schouler Brown Bronco Boots
$855
SSENSE
Frye Herness 8R Women's Boots
$458
Frye

All Things Brown

“I recently noticed the majority of my fall wish list items have one thing in common: the color brown. From this perfect date night top from Oresund Iris to satin Tabi flats and a pleated midi skirt from The Row, I just can’t seem to get enough of the rich hue.” - Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

Orseund Iris Gibson Girl Blouse
$495
Orseund Iris
The Row Ruth Skirt in Cotton
$1,345
$2,690
The Row
Everlane The Ribbed Cropped Cardigan
$64
$128
Everlane
Citizens of Humanity Paloma Cotton-Blend Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
$240
Net-a-Porter
Thistles The Thistle Black and Brown Sunglasses
$249
Thistles
Celine Classique 16 Bag in Natural Calfskin Tan
$5,400
Celine

A Bag That Does it All

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m the first person to go crazy over a tiny bag, but these days I’ve been loving an easy, over-the-shoulder bag that holds a full day’s worth of belongings. One of my favorite brands of the moment, Paloma Wool, recently came out with this everyday cutie, which might need to become my new fall staple.” - Tori López, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Paloma Wool Big Cornelia Bag
€400
Paloma Wool
Bottega Veneta Large Hop Bag
$4,400
Bottega Veneta
Ferragamo Tote Bag with New Gancini
$3,500
Ferragamo
Givenchy Large Voyou Bag in Leather
$2,750
Givenchy
Demellier + Net Sustain New York Large Suede Tote
$650
Net-a-Porter
The Row N/S Park Textured-Leather Tote
$2,390
Net-a-Porter

Not Your Classic Bomber Jacket

“Fall for me has always been a favorite out of the four seasons, for one because I love layering. It's the perfect way to elevate a simple look. I also love all of the fabrics and different textures you can play with! I have my eye on Ralph Lauren’s Suede Bomber Jacket in navy — you’ll be mine soon enough!” - Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Bomber Jacket
$798
Polo Ralph Lauren
Miu Miu Panama Cotton Bomber Jacket
$2,850
Miu Miu
Tod's Leather-Trimmed Linen and Cotton-Blend Bomber Jacket
$1,995
Net-a-Porter
Saint Laurent Cropped Jersey-Trimmed Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
$10,500
Net-a-Porter
Loewe Padded Bomber Jacket in Nappa Lambskin
$7,750
Loewe
Diesel L-Hung Bomber Jacket in Waxed Leather
$995
Diesel

The Perfect Wool Coat

“There’s a hole in my wardrobe, and it’s shaped like the perfect wool coat. While there are plenty of styles to choose from, I’m looking for something oversized that doesn’t swallow up my five-foot frame. I’ve got my eye on a few options — Rag & Bone and Loulou Studio have the right idea.” - Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

Sportmax Slim-Fit Wool Coat
$976
$1,395
Max Mara
Loro Piana Double-Breasted Cashmere Coat
$10,950
Mr. Porter
The Row Notte Coat
$11,500
The Row
Jil Sander Long Wool Coat
$3,600
Moda Operandi
By Malene Birger Ponzana Alpaca-Wool Coat
$1,800
Moda Operandi
Balenciaga Women's Round Shoulder Fitted Coat in Black
$4,790
Balenciaga