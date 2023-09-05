The Fall Trends W Editors Are Shopping Now

Nothing says “time for a new pair of shoes” like a crisp autumn breeze. The back-to-school energy of fall brings with it an inexplicable urge to refresh our wardrobes with exciting new pieces: layers for when the temperatures really start dropping, easy staples in vibrant hues, and cozy boots and sneakers for strolling from the train to the office to drinks with the friends we haven’t seen all summer. While there are plenty of runway-inspired trends we have our eye on this season, here’s what we’re actually adding to our carts right now.

Market Editors: Allia Alliata di Montereale and Tori López

A Mood-Lifting Trench Coat

“I’ve been gravitating towards classic, neutral outerwear for the past few years, but lately I’ve been craving more color in my life. I loved the Robin’s egg blue trench coat that Interior made earlier this year, but I missed my chance — now I’m shopping for something similarly vivid to raise my spirits on gloomy fall days ahead.” - Andrea Whittle, Features Director

A Ladylike Skirt

“For a lot of my day-to-day dressing, I’ve found myself eschewing pants in favor of skirts with a lady-like silhouette. Currently, I’m building up my supply, and I would love to get my hands on another mid-length option, something like this buttery yellow silk and cotton number from Tory Burch. I can see myself pairing it with a cashmere sweater and boots or Mary Janes on a nice September day.” - Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

A Comfy Pair of Sneakers

“My fall shopping looks a bit different this year, since I’m expecting my first baby in December. I’m looking for a chic but comfortable sneaker, like Bottega Veneta’s new Orbit sneaker in silver and green. I’ll pair them with an oversized Extreme Cashmere sweater and oversized Levi 501 jeans — pretty much everything is oversized these days!” - Nora Milch, Fashion Director

A Duffle Coat

“When I first moved to New York from Los Angeles, the only warm coat I brought with me was my grandmother’s cream colored duffle coat. When Kendall Jenner walked the Prada Fall-Winter 2023 show in a floor length camel style, it made me want the updated version of the one I had.” - Allia Alliata di Montereale, Senior Style Editor

A Surprising Flat

“When it comes to footwear, I am admittedly very lazy. The thought of taking up time to lace up sneakers or walk even 500 feet uncomfortably in heels is too much for me. This means you can usually find me in the same black ballet flats or slip on loafers. But this fall, I’m challenging myself to take it up a notch: comfort, but with an element of surprise, like the woven ballerinas from Freda Salvador or a pair of satin slippers from The Row in raspberry red.” - Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

A Western Twist

“I’ve never been one to incorporate a cowboy boot, but Khaite’s coffee colored western boots have me singing a different tune. The curved heel, square toe, and velvety suede texture are a chic update to the classic western style that I can wear with most anything—namely my favorite denim, a soft sweater, and a cozy coat. Unlike most, I’m impatiently waiting for the weather to get cold.” - Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

All Things Brown

“I recently noticed the majority of my fall wish list items have one thing in common: the color brown. From this perfect date night top from Oresund Iris to satin Tabi flats and a pleated midi skirt from The Row, I just can’t seem to get enough of the rich hue.” - Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

A Bag That Does it All

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m the first person to go crazy over a tiny bag, but these days I’ve been loving an easy, over-the-shoulder bag that holds a full day’s worth of belongings. One of my favorite brands of the moment, Paloma Wool, recently came out with this everyday cutie, which might need to become my new fall staple.” - Tori López, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Not Your Classic Bomber Jacket

“Fall for me has always been a favorite out of the four seasons, for one because I love layering. It's the perfect way to elevate a simple look. I also love all of the fabrics and different textures you can play with! I have my eye on Ralph Lauren’s Suede Bomber Jacket in navy — you’ll be mine soon enough!” - Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

The Perfect Wool Coat

“There’s a hole in my wardrobe, and it’s shaped like the perfect wool coat. While there are plenty of styles to choose from, I’m looking for something oversized that doesn’t swallow up my five-foot frame. I’ve got my eye on a few options — Rag & Bone and Loulou Studio have the right idea.” - Claire Valentine, Culture Editor