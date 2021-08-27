Louis Vuitton Heads to the House of Fornasetti

Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti

Louis Vuitton artistic director of women Nicolas Ghesquière has tapped the images of the Italian artist Piero Fornasetti for a capsule that’s part of the French house’s fall 2021 collection. Motifs from Fornasetti’s artworks—including buildings, locks, keys, and portraits—appear on multiple pieces from the line; velvet dresses, shiny printed jersey tops, and fleece hooded jackets bear images of Fornasetti’s drawings of ancient statues.

Hil & Aubrey for Louis Vuitton

Target Fall Designer Collection

Target is looking toward fashion trailblazers for its latest Designer Collection collaboration. This season, offerings from Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, and Sandy Liang will be available at the mass retailer. And from the looks of it, the pieces on offer—including a graphic turtleneck dress from Rachel Comey and frothy tulle frock from Sandy Liang—won’t miss.

Victor Glemaud for Target

Rachel Comey for Target

Sandy Liang for Target