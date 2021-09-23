7 London Fashion Week Designers to Watch From Spring 2022
byJenna Wojciechowski
Courtesy of Harris Reed
It takes a lot to stand out as an emerging designer at London Fashion Week, to say the least. The talent is plentiful, thanks in part to Fashion East: This season, spring 2022, marks Maximilian Davis’s third and final presentation with the showcase, paving the way for his first solo show. (On the heels of dressing Rihanna no less.) Meanwhile, first-timers are coming out in droves, many of whom graduated amid the pandemic. Stephen Stokey-Daley went all out for his debut, tapping the National Youth Theatre for a performance that caused some in the audience to tear up. Coming off of one hell of a year, the below up-and-comers put their all into their craft and their beliefs—and it showed. It’s not just about their beautiful garments, but also about their beliefs. Take a look at the ones to keep on your radar, including 2021 LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka.