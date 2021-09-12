Telfar’s coveted bags—including the brand’s newest silhouette, a cylindrical gym-inspired duffel—will now be available for purchase via television.

In lieu of a typical runway show, Telfar staged a mock press conference in lower Manhattan on Sunday to announce the launch of Telfar.tv, a television channel the brand is premiering “soon,” according to designer Telfar Clemens. Among those on his panel answering questions previously given to select members of the press in the audience: A$AP Ferg, Ian Isaiah, Leilah Weinraub, and Teezo Touchdown.

The Telfar.tv app can be downloaded through Roku or Apple TV, and will feature shows created in Telfar’s studio, no doubt spotlighting his extensive group of notable friends and fans. As an added bonus, viewers can submit their own content, as well as fashion and physical creations to be shown on the Telfar.tv channel as long as “it has a vibe.” Clemens described Telfar.tv as a “public access channel”—and a teaser video the designer showed to the crowd certainly evoked the DIY energy of a local broadcast.

Instead of launching fashion drops, Telfar will now put out their “drips” on Telfar.tv—releasing bags on the channel at random. Using a QR code that pops up on your screen, viewers can purchase the purse known as the Bushwick Birkin. This was, as Clemens explained, a way to hit back at the bots purchasing Telfar bags during previous drops, only to resell the bags at significantly higher prices. “We release 10,000 bags each time, and 100,000 bots try and buy them,” Isaiah explained before breaking into song with the lyrics “drips not drops.” “Now we’re giving bags back to every single one of you.”

The presentation was part fashion show, part installation, part performance art, and part informational seminar. But nothing topped the grand finale, when the new bag design was rolled out, literally, on carts covered by black cloth. Clemens emerged from behind the podium to unveil the bag, which comes in the standard small, medium, and large sizes and bears the “TC” logo on either side. “Who wants one?” Clemens asked the crowd. Eager hands immediately shot into the air.