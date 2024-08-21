FKA Twigs Goes From Alien Glam To Punk Lingerie In One Night

Leave it to FKA Twigs to go from peak Hollywood glamour to an artsy take on sultry lingerie dressing in the span of a few hours. Last night, Twigs and her The Crow co-star Bill Skarsgård brought dark, twisted glamour to the film’s New York premiere.

Twigs kicked off the evening with her own twist on leading lady glamour, wearing a vintage Giorgio Armani gown. Her satin floor-length dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that was accented by geometric black straps. The detail extended from the bust of Twigs’s dress all the way up to her neck. While this archive Armani is a more pared-back version of Twigs’s style—especially when compared to the whacky street moment she had the day prior—she managed to edge her premiere look with some key beauty features.

She paired her partially-shaved hair with a chrome, alien-esque headpiece and sported silver dagger nails and a “no eyebrow” makeup look. Skarsgård, for his part, keyed in on the night’s all-black dress code, donning a full look courtesy of Prada. The actor’s suit jacket was trimmed with a seatbelt closure at the waist. He paired his blazer with a gray button down and tie, black tuxedo pants, and leather shoes.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

For an Ssense-hosted after party later in the night, Twigs turned up the heat in a look from the Italian brand Giuseppe di Morabito’s fall 2024 collection. She tapped into the lingerie-as-outerwear trend with a semi-sheer lace corset that fell into a teensy mini skirt. The dress was also designed with a floor-length train that extended from the singer’s side. Twigs accessorized her lingerie with a black arm cuff, a sculptural clutch, and platform Mary Jane shoes. Skarsgård decided to keep on his Prada outfit from earlier.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders, is the fifth installment of the film’s franchise, with the last coming in 1994. It is inspired by the 1989 comic book series of the same name and follows a murdered musician named Eric (Skarsgård) as he resurrects to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancé Shelley, who is played by Twigs.

Filming the movie, Twigs said was “the biggest, most transformative time in the whole of my life,” adding “It set a new bar for the type of love that I want.”