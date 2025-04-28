Florence Pugh Turns Seat Belts Into High Fashion

Florence Pugh, ever the fashion rule-breaker, seems to have borrowed her latest statement piece from the back seat of her car. The actor, in Los Angeles promoting her new film Thunderbolts* over the weekend, edged up a second-skin look with a seatbelt-like harness.

Pugh slipped into a dark gray dress with exposed stitching for a series of press appearances with her Thunderbolts* co-stars. The strapless piece was fairly standard, only to be elevated thanks to the thick seatbelt-like strap that criss-crossed through the garment. Pugh leaned into the racing elements of her dress by pairing it with a nylon bomber jacket and pointed-toe boots.

Monochrome looks have always been a staple of Pugh’s style, but the actor has only leaned into them further for her Thunderbolts* press tour.

Pugh kicked off press for the Marvel project in a dazzling all-black dress from Elie Saab to attend the film’s London premiere last week. Pugh’s couture number featured intricate beadwork, a wrap-around skirt, and sheer paneling that leaned into her signature naked look. Shortly after, Pugh donned another transparent dress for an after-party in the British capital. Instead of black, she went with a flesh-tone corset dress and see-through trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana worn with high-heel ballet shoes. She then wore a very snug bra top and slitted skirt from emerging designer Francesco Murano before making her way stateside.

It’s clear Pugh and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray are approaching her press tour with cohesion in mind. There’s plenty of monochrome, lots of skin-tight shapes, and no shortage of naked dressing. Next up for the actor is the film’s Los Angeles and New York premieres. Maybe this outfit was her way of telling us to fasten our seatbelts for what she has in store on the fashion front.