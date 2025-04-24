Today in London, Florence Pugh traded her usual naked dresses for something decidedly less sheer, but just as risqué. The actor stepped out to the Thunderbolts* photo call in a second-skin look that looked just as appropriate for a heroine from The Matrix as it did a Marvel superhero.

Pugh exchanged her pair of long dresses from earlier this week for a matching set from Francesco Murano’s spring 2025 collection. (The Italian designer, a favorite of Beyoncé and Katy Perry, was recently named as a finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize.) Pugh’s look featured a fitted bra top with corsetry-inspired stitching. The piece was cut with an asymmetric hem that mirrored the waist of her skirt which also featured a daring leg slit along one side.

Slicked blonde hair, rounded eyeglasses, black stilettos, and a selection of silver jewelry complemented Pugh’s set.

Pugh began her Thunderbolts* press tour with a bang at the film’s European premiere on Tuesday. She wore a dramatic Elie Saab confection that was designed with smartly-placed transparent inserts and beadwork. For an after-party later that evening, she doubled up on sheer in a Dolce & Gabbana lingerie dress worn with a see-through trench coat. Kitschy ballet heels were the shoe of choice for that outfit.

Compared to those two dresses, Pugh’s latest look is decidedly less sheer—in fact, there’s no sheer fabric whatsoever, which is surprising for Pugh—but not short on her signature va-va-voom factor in the slightest. Don’t expect Pugh to retire her penchant for sheer fabric anytime soon (we wouldn’t be surprised if she slipped into a few more see-through looks for the Thunderbolts* press tour), but this bra-centric moment signaled that the actor has many ways to pull off naked dressing.