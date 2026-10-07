Florence Pugh made a stark departure from her East of Eden period dressing last night in favor of something darker, slinkier, and Fast & Furious-level sexy.

The star attended the world premiere of Jaguar’s new Type 01 electric car in Chelsea, where she was announced as the inaugural brand ambassador for the sports-car company’s new era. Fittingly, she took a glamorous approach for the occasion—trading her corseted ballgowns for a body-hugging Patrick McDowell slip with a plunging waistcoat layered overtop. She marked the new era with a surprising set of micro-bangs, which complemented her Y2K-recalling spiky updo and intense red lip.

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Though the sleek black dress is an objectively timeless red carpet choice, it’s a subtle shift for Pugh. In recent weeks, the star has been embracing cinched 18th-century-inspired silhouettes, mirroring her morally corrupt on-screen counterpart, Cathy Ames, in the Netflix adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel. From her chartreuse Vivienne Westwood corset gown to her severe black Rodarte frock, Pugh has nodded to the intensity of her infamous character with almost every promotional outing.

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With the series having premiered on October 1, however, the Oscar-nominated actor is now following a decidedly more modern dress code. Her Serpenti Bulgari jewels added a seductive edge, and her gothic glam erred on the moodier side. But in her surprisingly simple LBD, Pugh successfully signalled that she is ready for her next act.