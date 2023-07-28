Florence Pugh Shows Off Icy New Hair In a Plunging Fiery Jumpsuit

Florence Pugh is a master of many things. Among them is an ability to keep us guessing on two fronts—what eye-catching hair color she will debut next and just how risqué she’s willing to go with her clothing choices. We’ve seen the actress in a completely sheer dress and cut-out gowns recently. And she’s even rocked dye jobs in shades of pink and orange. But on Thursday, Pugh’s latest look, unsurprisingly, kept us on our toes once again.

Pugh stepped out in London to attend the launch of the Lotus showroom flagship wearing a sultry ensemble (in more ways than one). Her new hair color seemed to be a lot more blonde than her previous orange appearance just two weeks ago. And let’s not forget her fiery Moschino jumpsuit.

Pugh’s red piece is from the Italian brand’s resort 2024 collection and features a plunging neckline and gold chain detailing complete with a heart charm at the waist. The sleeveless piece was fairly form-fitting except towards the bottom where the pants flared out at Pugh’s ankles.

Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

The main palette of the look was, of course, red but Pugh did add in some black in the form of platform patent heels and a leather bag. The actress rounded things out with a series of gold necklaces in varying lengths from Tiffany & Co.

The bottle blonde look is not unfamiliar territory for Pugh. She’s rocked the bleached look on a number of occasions, however usually in wavy or bob styles. After all, she’s only had a buzz cut for a few months now since this year’s Met Gala. But it seems that she’s dedicated to unveiling new colors in a rather rapid fashion. Earlier this month, the actress coordinated her orange locks to her Valentino gown at the Oppenheimer premiere.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The neckline of her ensemble followed a similar plunging silhouette to her recent Moschino wear, too. And, clearly, Pugh has taken a liking to certain shades of orange and red. Despite her constant hair changes, Pugh said the buzz cut choice has a deeper meaning beyond aesthetics. “I purposefully chose to look like that,” Pugh said. “I wanted vanity out of the picture.”