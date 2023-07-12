Much has been said about the premiere power suit. On one hand, a well cut jacket of just about any variety can make a statement on the big stage. But sometimes, the traditional grays and blacks of a suited set become rather predictable. On Wednesday, though, two style risk takers—Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh—put their own unique spins on the tailored look.

Attending the Oppenheimer photo call in London, the actresses appeared in two distinctly different, yet complimentary, suits. And despite the varying lengths and palettes, they also seemed to be making the case for plunging necklines.

Let’s start with Blunt. The English actress sported an orange set that she paired with nude open-toed heels. The standout detail of Blunt’s look was certainly the metallic fabric. It created an almost reflective effect and added an element of surprise to the otherwise simple silhouette of the ensemble. Pugh kept things going with tailoring but, of course, with an added flair.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The 27-year-old posed alongside Blunt in a blue Moschino shirtdress. The piece was decidedly shorter than Blunt’s and featured contrast white stitching throughout. It also featured a variety of modern takes on tailoring—a traditional lapel, belted waist, and oversized cuffs.

Like Blunt, Pugh’s look also had a fairly deep neckline. However, her’s extended almost to her waist while Blunt’s stopped at a rather normal height just around the bodice area. Pugh rounded things out with a simple pair of white heels and silver jewelry.

The actresses’ London looks come just a day after the film’s Paris premiere. For the occasion, Blunt pulled out another boldly colored ensemble, this one from Balmain’s resort 2024 collection that she paired with leather stilettos from Malone Souliers.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mint green shirtdress also had some tailored elements—mostly on the top half—and fell into ruched and gathered detailing in the skirt. Pugh did not attend the event in the City of Lights, but she did wear a jaw-dropping blue sheer dress at the Valentino couture show last week.

Blunt and Pugh are part of the upcoming star-studded film Oppenheimer which releases on July 21st. Blunt plays the title character’s wife, while Pugh plays his mistress. Coincidentally, the Christopher Nolan-directed film comes out the same day that Barbie hits theaters. A battle for the ages.