Florence Pugh just snagged another acting credit—no, not for a Hollywood blockbuster, but for her friend Rachel Chinouriri’s music video “Never Need Me.” In the upbeat clip, which had us questioning if we’ve been transported back to the early aughts, Pugh plays the role of a supportive friend to Chinouriri who is experiencing a breakup. The pair throw a glamorous sleepover where they bounce between Y2K looks like Total Request Live is still on air.

The video begins with Pugh, Chinouriri, and a friend gossiping in velour tracksuits complete with graphic prints. Chinouriri shows her friends a photo of someone she likes, and later, he crashes their sleepover and shows up at their door with cake across his face. Despite his efforts, Pugh successfully diverts Chinouriri’s attention from this love interest to their dance and fashion-fueled night.

Pugh slipped into a chainmail mesh dress for the majority of the video. The piece featured thick halter straps and a plunging cowl neckline that were both accented by rose gold and pink sequins. The actress styled her hair in edgy, short spikes and completed her look with chunky white sneakers. The number was entirely reminiscent of the early aughts, and especially bore a striking resemblance to Paris Hilton’s infamous birthday dress that has been re-created dozens of times over.

Chinouriri also got in on the early aughts feel with her look—a matching fur-trimmed set that she paired with hair clips and a mini shoulder bag.

On Thursday, Pugh took to Instagram to recount her experience filming the video. “The magical Rachel Chinouriri did it again,” Pugh said. “Wrote and released another incredible song. I was lucky enough to get to watch her on her music video set for ‘Never Need Me’ and then lucky enough to be in it.I’m so in awe of that lady and so in awe of what her and her music means to so many people and I feel very very proud of her and this moment.Thank you for letting me be a part of this babe… you are such a star and I love you.”

In the comment section, Chinouriri sang Pugh’s praises. “My sweet darling Florence,” she wrote, adding “I just can’t thank you enough for how loving you’ve been. I adore you and you’ve been nothing short of an icon. Love you so much x”