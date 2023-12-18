ADD TO CART

24 Evening Bags to Elevate Your Holiday Party Look

From shimmering shoulder bags to sleek silk pouches.

by Christina Holevas
A sequined Gucci evening bag resting in a box of oranges.
Gucci bag photographed by Martin Parr.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

One of the most fun parts of party dressing is accessorizing. A night on the town is the best time to bust out your highest heels, your boldest jewelry and, of course, the perfect evening bag. Freedom from daytime detritus — laptops, gym clothes, packed lunches, et cetera — means you can reach for a cute little purse that encapsulates your personal style, without having to put too much thought into practicality. Whether you’re all about an over-the-top look, a bare bones minimalist, or somewhere in between, scroll through to find the perfect fit for everything you’ll need for a good time.

Something Sparkly

Especially during the holiday season, you can’t go wrong with something sequined. Bottega Veneta’s take on the trend will be a favorite this December and beyond, but there are fabulous options across the price spectrum.

Chandelier embellished faux leather tote
$549.42
Clio Peppiatt
The Pouch mini sequined leather clutch
$3,800
Bottega Veneta
Sparkle Nano paillette-embellished metallic faux leather shoulder bag
$820
Paco Rabanne
Crescent mini paillette handbag
$251
Staud
Broadway small sequinned satin clutch bag
$5,100
Gucci
Sequin clutch bag
$100
Mango

A Perfect Pouch

A pouch is a great alternative to the more traditional evening clutch, especially in soft leather or sumptuous silk. Try an embellished style from Prada or a sleeker take on the shape from Porto.

Satin mini-bag with crystals
$3,750
Prada
The Pouch
$250
Porto
Flamenco mini metallic-leather clutch bag
$2,300
Loewe
Black Sphere Pouch
$1,280
Jil Sander
Selene Illusione crystal-embellished satin handbag
$250
$502
Rosantica
Bon Bon satin clutch bag
$970
Jimmy Choo

Sleek and Chic

If you’re a pure minimalist, these evening bags are for you. Savette’s version in maple brown with silver hardware is deeply chic. So is The Row’s take on an evening bag, an oval clutch that hangs delicately off of the wrist.

Sera Clutch in Maple Lizard
$3,450
Savette
Velvet Shoulder Bag
$49.90
Zara
Lou moulded oval leather clutch
$3,014
The Row
Midnight satin clutch bag
$1,950
Saint Laurent
Demi velvet clutch
$1,350
Gabriela Hearst
Square leather-trim satin cross-body bag
$925
Hunting Season

Novel Idea

Evening bags are a great time to indulge in a little fun, too. We particularly love Puppets & Puppets’s telephone bag, a cheeky take on on a classic top handle, and Simone Rocha’s lustrous, pearly egg.

Leather Phone Hobo tote bag
$596
$745
Puppets & Puppets
The Jewelled Handle mini embellished mirrored-leather tote
$2,590
Alexander McQueen
Micro Egg pearl-effect clutch bag
$690
Simone Rocha
The Wonderful Game of Oz book clutch bag
$1,446
Olympia Le-Tan
Le Cache Coeur leopard-print pony hair and leather clutch
$1,950
Alaia
1960s Anniversary crystal-embellished clutch bag
$4,499
Judith Leiber