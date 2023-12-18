24 Evening Bags to Elevate Your Holiday Party Look

One of the most fun parts of party dressing is accessorizing. A night on the town is the best time to bust out your highest heels, your boldest jewelry and, of course, the perfect evening bag. Freedom from daytime detritus — laptops, gym clothes, packed lunches, et cetera — means you can reach for a cute little purse that encapsulates your personal style, without having to put too much thought into practicality. Whether you’re all about an over-the-top look, a bare bones minimalist, or somewhere in between, scroll through to find the perfect fit for everything you’ll need for a good time.

Something Sparkly

Especially during the holiday season, you can’t go wrong with something sequined. Bottega Veneta’s take on the trend will be a favorite this December and beyond, but there are fabulous options across the price spectrum.

A Perfect Pouch

A pouch is a great alternative to the more traditional evening clutch, especially in soft leather or sumptuous silk. Try an embellished style from Prada or a sleeker take on the shape from Porto.

Sleek and Chic

If you’re a pure minimalist, these evening bags are for you. Savette’s version in maple brown with silver hardware is deeply chic. So is The Row’s take on an evening bag, an oval clutch that hangs delicately off of the wrist.

Novel Idea

Evening bags are a great time to indulge in a little fun, too. We particularly love Puppets & Puppets’s telephone bag, a cheeky take on on a classic top handle, and Simone Rocha’s lustrous, pearly egg.