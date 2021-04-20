Frances McDormand Has Always Taken Risks on the Red Carpet

Frances McDormand has won three BAFTAs, two Emmys, a Tony, and two Oscars, and this year, with her Best Actress nomination for Nomadland, she might receive a third. The actress has never seemed motivated by the pomp and circumstance of awards season, and when it comes to her appearance on the red carpet, her go-to looks over the years can best be described as devil-may-care. McDormand has worked steadily over the years, appearing in Fargo, Olive Kitteridge, and Burn After Reading, but she experienced a bit of a renaissance a few years ago, when she starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2017, and implored everyone attending the 2018 Oscars to incorporate inclusion riders in their Hollywood contracts. That year, McDormand was invited seemingly everywhere, and appeared to have stepped up her style game for the ceremonies, too. She showed up at the Met Gala in 2018 (wearing Valentino Couture) for the “Heavenly Bodies” event and wore custom Valentino Birkenstocks at the 2019 Oscars. Every time McDormand arrives on the scene, it’s clear that even if she were to wear something elegant and ornate, her whimsical personality and penchant for comfort will always peek through.