Gabrielle Union Proves a Power Suit Can Still Have Some Colorful Fun

Gabrielle Union has been really embracing color lately. Earlier this week she brought the drama to the 2021 Fashion Awards in a lime green Valentino gown. Now, she’s getting all suited up. But this isn’t your basic banker suit, this is a Christopher John Rogers special, which means yes, once again Union is bringing the rainbow.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a string of photos on Instagram wearing a beautifully fitted suit from Rogers’ resort 2022 collection. The suit itself features a half and half design. One side of the Italian black and navy wool jacket and pants features a colorful plaid, while the other boasts a slightly more subtle pinstripe. Union wore the set with the Gradient Dot twill blouse originally shown on the model when it was presented by Rogers in May. The actress paired the look with some gold boots and her hair pulled back in a half-up-half-down look.

Union’s CEO moment comes following the announcement that the actress will join Jennifer Aniston and Kathryn Hahn in a live one-night-only reboot of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes on ABC. Union will join the cast as a grown-up version of Tootie from the original 80s sitcom, a role originated by Kim Fields.