Gigi and Bella Hadid have been showing off numerous show-stopping looks on the New York Fashion Week runways over the past few days, but their off-duty ensembles are not to be ignored. Both sisters proved that their street style can be just as eye-catching when they wore looks out in the city on Wednesday, which represented each of their respective personal styles, while simultaneously creating a lot more symmetry than they probably intended.

The Hadids have pretty distinct style from one another, a fact that was never on display more than when the sisters attended the US Open together last month. On Wednesday, though, they seemed to have a similar aesthetic in mind as they headed out for the day to prep for the fashion show. Per usual, Gigi looked effortlessly cool, stepping out in oversized cargo pants that hung low on her hips, allowing for an exposed stomach thanks to the gray Guest in Residence shirt she wore mostly unbuttoned. On top, the model placed a long, leather Zadig & Voltaire coat, before finishing off the ensemble with lug sole loafers, a gold chain choker, and a structured leather top-handle bag.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Her sister, Bella, also embraced the big pants trend for the afternoon, though in a different way, adapting it to include big shorts. The model, who has proven her affinity for large shorts in the past, wore an oversized white pair, which she belted, seemingly to keep from falling right off her. On top, Bella wore a black cotton shirt, also mostly unbuttoned, but she opted to layer it over a white ribbed tank so as not to show off her stomach like Gigi. Leather knee-high, square-toed boots on her feet skimmed the hem of the shorts as she walked, and a black headband and shoulder bag finished off the look.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The sisters eventually converged at the Tom Ford show, where they ditched their effortless, NYC looks for big hair, bigger accesories, and sequin-covered dresses. After walking to runway, though, it was back to their original digs, the only remnants of the runway seen in the tight curls still covering their heads.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images