While many have already placed their winter coats in storage in order to make room for the sundresses and light jackets that are about to get called into action after a long hibernation, Gigi Hadid is not ready to give up on her winter staples. On Thursday morning, the model was spotted walking around downtown Manhattan in a look that screams “it’s the middle of winter and I’m forced to be outside,” despite the fact that it’s technically now spring.

For her jaunt around town, Hadid opted for a mostly black look, one that made the already intimidating model seem even less approachable. Hadid wore an oversized black fur trench coat, with broad shoulders and a large lapel. She layered that over black trousers and a black tee, adding color with a quirky heart necklace, off-white Converse, and a white Birkin.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid seems to be a fan of this particular coat, as she wore it two days in a row this week. On Wednesday, the model shared a selfie on Instagram in the same cozy piece. This time, though, Hadid added a bit more color to her outfit in the form of two bright yellow accessories—a sherpa bucket hat, and the Prada Triangle shoulder bag. “10/10 would recommend yellow on a rainy day :)” Hadid captioned the image.

Hadid has been laying pretty low since finishing up a whirlwind fashion month in March. The model, who usually loves a good walk around New York City has been staying in lately, so the spotting of her out and about—whether she’s sweating in a heavy coat or not—is a welcomed sight.