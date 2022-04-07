Gigi Hadid Clings to Winter in an Oversized Black Fur Trench
While many have already placed their winter coats in storage in order to make room for the sundresses and light jackets that are about to get called into action after a long hibernation, Gigi Hadid is not ready to give up on her winter staples. On Thursday morning, the model was spotted walking around downtown Manhattan in a look that screams “it’s the middle of winter and I’m forced to be outside,” despite the fact that it’s technically now spring.
For her jaunt around town, Hadid opted for a mostly black look, one that made the already intimidating model seem even less approachable. Hadid wore an oversized black fur trench coat, with broad shoulders and a large lapel. She layered that over black trousers and a black tee, adding color with a quirky heart necklace, off-white Converse, and a white Birkin.
Hadid seems to be a fan of this particular coat, as she wore it two days in a row this week. On Wednesday, the model shared a selfie on Instagram in the same cozy piece. This time, though, Hadid added a bit more color to her outfit in the form of two bright yellow accessories—a sherpa bucket hat, and the Prada Triangle shoulder bag. “10/10 would recommend yellow on a rainy day :)” Hadid captioned the image.
Hadid has been laying pretty low since finishing up a whirlwind fashion month in March. The model, who usually loves a good walk around New York City has been staying in lately, so the spotting of her out and about—whether she’s sweating in a heavy coat or not—is a welcomed sight.