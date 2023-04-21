While many of her peers may be dismissing color in exchange for cool, coded looks, Gigi Hadid isn’t scared to shine bright like the cherry blossoms currently blooming nationwide. On Thursday, the model was spotted out enjoying the sunny day in NYC while loading up on color in almost every aspect of her outfit.

Hadid, who was joined by her friend Leah McCarthy, took a stroll around SoHo, seemingly without a care that she might be recognized in her conspicuous ensemble. The model embraced a ‘90-inspired look of the more laidback variety, wearing a white tank top underneath a light pink Polo Ralph Lauren shirt. A pair of ripped Danielle Guizio jeans hung loosely on her legs, while a green, pink, and yellow Guest in Residence crewneck sweater acted as an adornment on her shoulders. Her accessories also added to the color story, as Hadid opted for light green oval sunglasses and a pair of yellow and pink The Golf Le Fleur x Converse Chuck 70s from the brand’s collaboration with Tyler the Creator’s Golf Wang. The only piece that could be defined as coded luxury on her body was her cream Loro Piana bag, which has been a favorite of the model’s lately.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Ever the businesswoman, it’s rare to see Hadid step out these days without at least one item from her brand, Guest in Residence, on her body. The model is clearly aware that, with her influence, her showing off a sweater or top is some of the best advertising the brand can get. Last week, Hadid opted for a much more muted look, wearing a one-shoulder GiR top for a night out on the Upper East Side. Now, with this candy-colored, downtown ensemble, she’s able to show the versatility of the brand, and the surprising amount of ways one can wear cashmere, even during a balmy NYC spring day.

Shop Gigi’s colorful shoes and sweater:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.