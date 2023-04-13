Gigi Hadid Embraces Quiet Luxury for a Night Out in New York

Gigi Hadid, like the rest of the Internet, must be watching Succession. Because when the model stepped out in New York City of Wednesday night, she was dressed like Naomi Pierce’s cool younger sister, completely embracing quiet luxury, with a few extra details that added a bit of Gigi edge.

The model was photographed while heading out for an event celebrating her brand, Guest in Residence, along with friends Antoni Porowski and Tan France at Casa Cruz on the Upper East Side. For the outing, Hadid opted to go tonal, dressing in muted hues that celebrated spring and the warming temperatures. A pale green cashmere one-shoulder tank from Guest in Residence was tucked into off-white trousers, which the model then topped with a cream, oversized blazer. A pale green sweater (also from, you guessed it, Guest in Residence) laid over her shoulders, and black leather accessories in the form of a belt and chunky brogues completed the look. Hadid then added some glitz with the help of layered necklaces, including a pendant from Marie Lichtenberg, and a diamond necklace from Jacquie Aiche. Of course, no quiet luxury look can be complete without a piece from Loro Piana, which Hadid provided with her cream bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The outing comes after Hadid announced a recent partnership with Coca Cola, which the model has been promoting in interviews where she discussing her eating habits. “Since becoming a mom, I find myself fully eating whatever's leftover from Khai; pancakes, chicken nuggets,” she told InStyle. “I think that life's all about balance and sometimes I'm really craving a salad, but sometimes I want ribs and a Coca-Cola.” The model also revealed which of her friends is the best cook, and Porowski may not be too pleased to hear he didn’t get the shout out. “Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook,” Hadid said. “She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love.” Hopefully, she’s not eating either of those dishes in that all-cream outfit, because one rogue flick of a utensil, and her quiet luxury look would be no more.

Shop Gigi’s Succession-inspired look: