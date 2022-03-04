Gigi Hadid Proves the Catsuit Trend Isn’t Going Anywhere

While it seems like Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian have already taken it to extremes, don’t count on the catsuit trend going away anytime soon. Don’t believe us? Just ask Gigi Hadid. On Thursday night, the model stepped out in a floral catsuit, completely revitalizing a trend that could have been on its last legs.

Following a dinner at l’Avenue in Paris, Hadid was photographed in a maximalist one-piece, covered in a black and yellow floral print from Lanvin’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Hadid upped the floral factor with a long overcoat in the same pattern. The model then added some glamour to the look with a pile of diamond necklaces from Messika, and finished things off with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

While Hadid’s look is of course a catsuit, there’s something a little different about it compared to the ones Kardashian has been living in almost religiously, or what Lipa has been putting on to take the stage every night. The floral pattern of the Lanvin piece makes for a more playful look, one that resembles a onesie a toddler might wear. When in black or otherwise monochrome, one-pieces have a tendency to look chic, though restricting Hadid’s take of the trend proves one can have a bit of fun with a catsuit. That is, of course, until nature calls.