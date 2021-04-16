If you’ve noticed glass jewelry increasingly popping up on your Instagram feed in the past few months, you’re not alone. Candy-colored rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets made from glass have begun taking the place of pearls and resin as the accessory material du jour—and celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Kylie Jenner are taking notice. Although glass jewelry has become a trend in its own right, with designers like Maryam Nassir Zadeh launching jewelry lines specializing in glass, artists like Colin Lynch have been working with the stuff for years. Lynch, who heads up the bauble brand Keane (which has found fans in Jenner and the Hadids, all of whom have been photographed wearing his creations), studied under Italian glassblower maestros at 15 years old. “I was a troublesome kid,” Lynch says over the phone from his studio in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, noting his parents took him to his first rave at nine years old. The glassblowers, who were introduced to Lynch through his businessman father, figured they might be able to tame his wild side with some discipline and structure. After spending a summer in Italy with the artisans, the designer was hooked. His Keane pieces are heavily influenced by the kaleidoscopic, multicolored baubles of the 1990s, and brightly colored, somewhat kooky accessories associated with rave fashion. But the beauty of glass jewelry, Lynch adds, is its versatility. “Glass jewelry, in terms of popularity, has definitely grown more and more,” he says. “What’s great about the material is everyone looks at it a little bit differently.” Below, we’ve highlighted nine great jewelry brands making delicate, whimsical pieces out of glass—which would make perfect additions to your spring and summer wardrobe.

Keane Gold Fumed Glass Ring $100 See on Keane Lynch’s brand is a celebrity favorite for a reason: we could see his marbled rings, cheerful two-tone earrings, and floral-themed necklaces incorporating nicely into an outdoor dinner outfit. Our favorite piece? The rope hoops.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh The Bi-color Fleur de Mer Necklace in Cobalt $667 See on Maryam Nassir Zadeh The designer known for her cult-favorite accessories has branched out into the jewelry space, with avant-garde pieces like this necklace rounding out her latest collection.

Jane D’Arensbourg Long Lime & Lilac Chain Earrings $220 See on Jane D’Arensbourg This Brooklyn-based designer is something of an OG—she’s been working with glass for over a decade—but her creations are still entirely of the moment.

Annika Inez Dewy Coil Earrings $145 See on Annika Inez Scandinavian-born, New York-based designer Annika Inez makes delicate glass pieces that offer just a hint of variance from typical metal and stone jewelry.

JeBlanc Amethyst Glass Hoops $180 See on JeBlanc JeBlanc’s founder, the designer and stylist Jeniece Blanchet told Paper Magazine in 2018 that she didn’t want to make jewelry that just “ends up in your laundry basket.” With her bold, standout designs like this pair of hoop earrings adorned by purple glass, there’s no way of that happening.

Lorette Colé Duprat Courtesy of Lorette Colé Duprat Instagram Alongside her own namesake line, Lorette Colé Duprat is an accessory designer at Mugler—and a tendency toward futuristic designs is evident in both arenas of her work.

Panconesi Courtesy of Panconesi Instagram After designing jewelry for Fendi, Balenciaga, and Fenty, Marco Panconesi has struck out on his own—with glass baubles top of mind.

I’MMANY Garden Produce Freshwater Glass Vegetable Bracelet £75 See on I'MMANY London-based brand I’MMANY works with a wide range of organic and natural materials, including real flowers and freshwater pearls. But its glass selections are our personal favorites.