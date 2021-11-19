Emily Alyn Lind is a Fluffy Dream at Gossip Girl’s Midseason Premiere

After a rocky first six episodes, the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl returns next week for its midseason premiere, and it’s bringing back one of the original show’s best traditions, a dramatic Thanksgiving episode. Last night, some of the stars of the “woke” GG gathered in NYC to celebrate the return of the teen drama, and of course, the cast dressed to the nines for the event (We’re going to assume the dress code was “Zara: east of Lexington only”).

Emily Alyn Lind, who plays Audrey on the show, led the way on the red carpet in a fluffy white halter mini dress from Saint Laurent FW21. Lind paired the quirky number with black tights, open-toed pumps, and a jeweled chain belt wrapped around her waist. Lind was joined by Jordan Alexander, who stars as influencer Julien Calloway on the show. Alexander opted for an all-white Fendi look, wearing a simple dress with a coat on top and a pair of white, patterned knee-high boots. Evan Mock brought the color to the cast with a lilac Fendi knit shirt from the SS22 collection, which he paired with white jeans and sneakers, while Eli Brown kept it monochromatic in a black Celine Homme suit and button-up.

Not all of the cast was in attendance at the event, with Tavi Gevinson noticeably missing. Of course, this meant the rest of the actors could go about celebrating the return of the series without fear of Gossip Girl watching their every move.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO Max