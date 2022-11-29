RED CARPET

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Gotham Awards

Taylor Russell attends the 2022 Gotham Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The biggest stars in independent movies and television gathered at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night for the 2022 Gotham Awards. There, they kicked off award season by recognizing some of the best indie projects and creators from the past year like Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took home Best Feature, and Todd Field who won Best Screenplay for Tár. Often, the Gotham Awards are a good indicator for what indie films will be in the running when the more major award shows announce their nominations in the upcoming months. In the past, winners like Marriage Story, Nomadland, and Moonlight have gone on to do very well at the Oscars.

Of course, the red carpet was filled with Oscar hopefuls as well, everyone from up-and-comer Taylor Russell to Michelle Williams, who could clinch her first win this year thanks to her performance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. TV stars like The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri were also in attendance, as was Minha Kim, who represented the cast of Pachinko when it took home the award for Breakthrough Series. All of these names made for an exciting and eclectic red carpet. Below, see what all of your favorites wore, from couture gowns to jeans.

Gabrielle Union
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

In Fendi couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Aubrey Plaza
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Russell
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Gucci.

Julianne Moore
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Lupita Nyong’o
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada with jewelry from De Beers.

Michelle Williams
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Patricia Arquette
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images
Lena Dunham
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Busy Philipps
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli couture.

Tommy Dorfman
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Joel Kim Booster
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Janelle James
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Safiyaa with jewelry from Anita Ko.

Noémie Merlant
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Devery Jacobs
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In Simone Rocha.

Emilia Jones
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

In Michael Kors Collection.

Adam Scott
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bowen Yang
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ramy Youssef
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Britt Lower
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

In Sportmax with jewelry from Bondeye and Melinda Maria.

Stephanie Hsu
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images
Minha Kim
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Dior.

Brian Tyree Henry
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Sophia Anne Caruso
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with jewelry from Grace Lee.

Jonathan Majors
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Simon Rex
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Radhika Jones
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Baz Luhrmann
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Darren Aronofsky
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images
Ben Stiller
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tomás Matos
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino with a Luar bag.