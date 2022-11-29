Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The biggest stars in independent movies and television gathered at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night for the 2022 Gotham Awards. There, they kicked off award season by recognizing some of the best indie projects and creators from the past year like Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took home Best Feature, and Todd Field who won Best Screenplay for Tár. Often, the Gotham Awards are a good indicator for what indie films will be in the running when the more major award shows announce their nominations in the upcoming months. In the past, winners like Marriage Story, Nomadland, and Moonlight have gone on to do very well at the Oscars.
Of course, the red carpet was filled with Oscar hopefuls as well, everyone from up-and-comer Taylor Russell to Michelle Williams, who could clinch her first win this year thanks to her performance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. TV stars like The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri were also in attendance, as was Minha Kim, who represented the cast of Pachinko when it took home the award for Breakthrough Series. All of these names made for an exciting and eclectic red carpet. Below, see what all of your favorites wore, from couture gowns to jeans.