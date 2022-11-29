The biggest stars in independent movies and television gathered at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night for the 2022 Gotham Awards. There, they kicked off award season by recognizing some of the best indie projects and creators from the past year like Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took home Best Feature, and Todd Field who won Best Screenplay for Tár. Often, the Gotham Awards are a good indicator for what indie films will be in the running when the more major award shows announce their nominations in the upcoming months. In the past, winners like Marriage Story, Nomadland, and Moonlight have gone on to do very well at the Oscars.

Of course, the red carpet was filled with Oscar hopefuls as well, everyone from up-and-comer Taylor Russell to Michelle Williams, who could clinch her first win this year thanks to her performance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. TV stars like The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri were also in attendance, as was Minha Kim, who represented the cast of Pachinko when it took home the award for Breakthrough Series. All of these names made for an exciting and eclectic red carpet. Below, see what all of your favorites wore, from couture gowns to jeans.

Gabrielle Union Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In Fendi couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Aubrey Plaza Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Russell Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Gucci.

Julianne Moore Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Lupita Nyong’o Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada with jewelry from De Beers.

Michelle Williams Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Valentino.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Patricia Arquette Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Lena Dunham Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Busy Philipps Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli couture.

Tommy Dorfman Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Joel Kim Booster Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle James Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Safiyaa with jewelry from Anita Ko.

Noémie Merlant Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devery Jacobs Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Simone Rocha.

Emilia Jones Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection.

Adam Scott Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ramy Youssef Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Britt Lower Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In Sportmax with jewelry from Bondeye and Melinda Maria.

Stephanie Hsu Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Minha Kim Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Dior.

Brian Tyree Henry Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Sophia Anne Caruso Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with jewelry from Grace Lee.

Jonathan Majors Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simon Rex Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Radhika Jones Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Darren Aronofsky Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Ben Stiller Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images