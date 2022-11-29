Taylor Russell Made Jeans Red Carpet-Worthy

On Monday night, Taylor Russell stepped out for her first red carpet following the release of her highly-anticipated breakout film, Bones and All. Of course, a budding style star like Russell had to make a splash for such an occasion, but instead of picking the most fabulous gown, or a beautifully tailored suit, the actress went in another, totally unexpected direction. She wore jeans.

Yes, Russell showed up to the Gotham Awards in New York City in a pair of straight leg jeans and a cropped white fur coat, that’s it. The look lived in the realm of high-low fashion, a red carpet aesthetic popularized by Sharon Stone and favored by Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington as of late. The jacket in question was a fur bolero from Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2004 show for Gucci, sourced from Aralda Vintage and featuring a satin halter strap that wrapped around Russell’s neck. Aside from some stud earrings from Kwiat and diamond rings from Fred Leighton, Russell opted out of much accessorizing, finishing off the look with a pair of strappy heels.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Russell’s red carpet outing came as reviews from Bones and All continue to roll in, many of which have been praising both the film as well as Russell. The Guardian called her “magnetic” while The New York Times said her “performance is fresh and unaffected.” Our own writer even named the movie “the unexpected romance of the year,” saying Russell is “superbly unshielded” in her portrayal of Maren, a teenager with the taste for human flesh.

So, it’s safe to say Russell is likely on a high at the moment, and what better way to celebrate such a feeling than to wrap yourself in luxurious fur? Russell managed to do that, but remain comfortable and lowkey at the same time, an impressive feat up there with her successful Bones and All performance.