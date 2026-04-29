Gwyneth Paltrow Is Living La Dolce Vita in a Sheer Goddess Dress

Lately, it seems Gwyneth Paltrow can’t get enough of see-through fashion. This year alone, the star’s hit red carpets in a gauzy pink tank top, transparent lace dress, and the viral layered pants that created a nude illusion beneath her Oscars dress. Now, Paltrow’s continued that trajectory on a trip to Italy, paired with a new sheer look from her arsenal.

Paltrow traveled to Florence this weekend for Belmond’s reopening of its luxe, newly renovated Villa San Michele hotel. For the occasion, she slipped on a sweeping white shift dress with a maxi-length hem. The slit piece was overlaid with a sheer top layer, cinchd by thin side ties for a flowing silhouette. Paltrow’s piece was complete with a trailing gold plant pattern with soft purple centers, bringing her look a shimmering finish.

Belmond, Virgile Guinar

Paltrow’s Midas touch didn’t stop there, however. A tubular gold necklace, oval hoop earrings, and layered bangle further emphasized her look’s gilded touches with an ornate glamour. Gleaming gold rings brought a shining finish to her accessory lineup.

Belmond, Virgile Guinar

Though her sheer attire’s elegance leaned towards the ethereal, Paltrow took the simple route when it came to footwear. The actress finished her outfit with a set of nude sandals, secured by minimalist straps atop thin platform soles and stiletto heels. The pair’s neutral color provided a clean base for her look, remaining formal while being almost invisible beneath her swirling dress—and allowing its golden accents and transparent textures to take center stage.

Belmond, Virgile Guinar

The moment notably marked one of Paltrow’s few outings this year outside of awards season. This winter, she made the rounds with the cast of Marty Supreme for her supporting role as struggling actress and socialite Kay, appearing everywhere from the Golden Globes to the Actor Awards. Between red carpets, she also returned to the front row in a vibrant green minidress for Valentino’s fall 2026 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. Her trip to Villa San Michele continued the actress’s luxe dressing streak, while proving that her penchant for sheer dressing—an arm of the trending mid-2020’s “naked dress” return—can evolve past adventurous red carpet attire.

This also isn’t Paltrow’s last fashionable moment this year. With more collections for her revamped GWYN clothing label coming up, plus the Manhattan opening of Goop Kitchen (complete with a clever campaign starring power publicist Kelly Cutrone) on the horizon, the star’s certainly keeping busy—and is sure to be out and about all the while.