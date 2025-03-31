Florals? For spring? Hailey Bieber, a long-time wearer of hues like cherry reds and butter yellows, is doing things a bit differently this year. Instead of the prints and colors typical of the season, the beauty mogul has doubled down on the very ’90s uniform of all-black instead.

Bieber, seen on her way to dinner at Cipriani Beverly Hills over the weekend, played against the warm weather with a string of monochrome pieces. (We’ve heard of the “wrong shoe theory,” perhaps this is an example of the “wrong color theory”?) The model wore low-waisted dress pants that featured a slight flare, a slightly oversized leather coat, and pointed-toe stilettos. A midriff-baring tank top in white and a beige shoulder bag added a very neutral pop of color. The model finished off her look with her go-to glasses from Otra.

BACKGRID

Sure, head-to-toe black is a go-to for some regardless of the season, but Bieber has taken a real liking to the monochrome look so far this spring. She matched with Bella Hadid in jet black for Saint Laurent’s after-party and once again turned to the palette for a recent dinner date with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model doubled down on her spring uniform on Thursday, grabbing lunch in a very similar look to the one she wore for her Cipriani reservation. She again based things around a statement bomber coat, slightly more cropped than her dinner jacket, and hip-hugging flared pants from Gimaguas. Like her dinner outfit, Hailey offset her bulky coat with an ab-baring crop top (this one, in black) and a padded clutch that she held under her arm. She slipped on heeled ballet flats from Repetto.

In Bieber’s world, all-black is an all-weather staple.