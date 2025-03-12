Bella Hadid capped off her first (and only) runway appearance of the fall 2025 season in sheer style. In Paris last night, Hadid slipped into a see-through body-con number to attend Saint Laurent’s after-party with Hailey Bieber. Just a few hours prior, she was doing her thing on the runway in a blue lace look.

Hadid changed into a transparent knee-length dress for the VIP bash. (Also making their way out on the town were Kate Moss, Iris Law, and recent Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña). It featured a completely sheer bodice up top, a mock neck collar, and long sleeves. The model accented her dress with black riding boots that went up to her knees. This pair wasn’t nearly as western-themed as the ones she usually saves for date night with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, however.

In peak model-off-duty style, Hadid completed her sleek ‘fit with silver hoop earrings, a slicked-back hairdo, and skinny black glasses.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hadid’s all-black outfit proved to be the perfect foil to Bieber’s monochrome party look. The beauty mogul opted for a stretch mini dress designed in black jersey that she overlayed with a leather motorcycle coat. Polka-dotted stockings tucked into high heels—a styling trick borrowed straight from the ’90s—and gold anklets added something extra to her simple pieces up top. Bieber wore the same outfit to the runway show earlier in the evening.

Of course, it isn’t surprising to see both Hadid and Bieber opt for head-to-toe black. The sleek look has been a favorite of models (both on and off duty) for decades and was Kate Moss’s palette of choice throughout Paris Fashion Week. Moss wore exclusively all-black this season, mixing pieces like leather coats with lace jumpsuits.

Hadid, for her part, has always been one to change up her style for a night out. She’s just as likely to wear tiny black hot pants with vintage cowboy boots as she is no pants and an Olsen-favorite handbag. Her latest outfit, though, proved that there’s nothing quite like a sheer LBD.