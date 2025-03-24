It’s rare that Hailey and Justin Bieber are on the same wavelength when it comes to date night style. But over the weekend, the parents grabbed a bite at the celebrity hotspot Sushi Park L.A. in his-and-hers outfits that were surprisingly complementary. The year is currently 2025, but the couple had no problem dressing up like it was 1995.

Hailey based her look around a beige cropped jacket from the Australian brand With Jéan. The piece juxtaposed a structured collar and power shoulders with a form-fitting, zippered bodice. In a move straight out of the ’90s, Hailey paired her coat with a pair of midriff-baring black stretch pants that sat right on top of her hips. The beauty mogul styled her minimal look with heeled flip-flops, an east-west shoulder bag from Freja, and black-out Otra shades. Tousled, perfectly messy hair à la Kate Moss was the perfect finishing touch.

Justin, for his part, matched the sleek, logo-less aesthetic of his wife’s outfit.

BACKGRID

The singer opted for an extra large white button-down shirt that he left untucked and coordinating woven shoes. Justin matched Hailey in black pants of his own, though his shiny pair were cut with a more oversized fit than Hailey’s form-fitting pair. Of course, Justin has always prioritized comfort above all else for his and Hailey’s date night, so his choice of baggy separates here certainly tracks.

Hailey has long been a proponent of this more minimal, ’90s-adjacent look. Justin, who has his own style signatures like backwards baseball caps and zippered hoodies, often does his own thing when he’s out on the town with Hailey. (In New York last night, the couple wore a series of mismatched couple’s looks). But his latest outfit, from the baggy, relaxed fit to the minimalism reminiscent of the ’90s, meshed perfectly with Hailey’s simple date night choices.