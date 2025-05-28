Hailey Bieber Goes Rock ’n’ Roll Grandpa in All Black

Hailey Bieber is a young mother with the delights of the world at her fingertips, but yesterday in Los Angeles, she stepped out dressed like a rather chic inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Though it’s spring, she adopted her typical fall uniform of head-to-toe black with an oversized leather jacket and grandpa-sized pants. The kind of outfit that favors ease and comfort, but still carries an edge.

Bieber, flying solo for the afternoon outing, based her look around a pair of black high-waisted trousers that featured a semi-flared silhouette. She offset the oversized silhouette of her pants with a fitted black crop top worn underneath a leather motorcycle coat fit for a rockstar. For footwear, however, Bieber went with something a bit more It girl appropriate: The Row’s cult-favorite soft loafers. (The $1,250 shoe is a staple of many of her cold-weather looks.) Simple black glasses, another signature of Bieber’s style, finished the model’s look.

BACKGRID

Most would shudder at the mere sight of wearing leather and huge, baggy pants in the peak of spring. But Bieber’s seasonally confused look isn’t too out of the box when it comes to her personal style, however. The Rhode founder has always been one to dress for herself, rather than the climate she’s in.

In April, the model abided by a similar outfit formula when out on a date with her husband, Justin. She wore mid-wash barrel jeans with a zip-up leather jacket and the same The Row shoes she sported last night. Just a few days prior, however, she was out in Los Angeles with Justin while wearing no pants whatsoever. (The pantsless look is something Bieber has adopted quite a bit, even during the height of winter, too.)

Bieber may not be the musician in her family, but that won’t stop her from occasionally dressing like someone who has fond memories of CBGB and touring through Europe in the 1980s.