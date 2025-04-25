Hailey & Justin Bieber Finally Agree on How to Wear Their Pants

Hailey and Justin Bieber have found a compromise when it comes to the concept of pants. After the couple had very different definitions of bottoms last week, they stepped out for an afternoon date in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing complimentary baggy trousers.

Hailey traded no pants whatsoever for a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. The relaxed fit of the model’s denim framed her go-to The Row loafers and paired nicely with her leather jacket and t-shirt. The model styled her off-duty look with black glasses, simple jewelry, and an east-west handbag with gold hardware. Justin continued his penchant for huge trousers for his date with Hailey. He wore gray parachute pants (long enough to puddle underneath his suede mules, of course) and a bright pink zip-up jacket. The singer layered another hoodie underneath his sweatshirt and added another pop of color to the look thanks to a lemon yellow beanie.

BACKGRID

Last week, the Biebers had a point of style contention when they stepped out in Los Angeles in opposing takes on pants. While Hailey opted to go pants-less in just a Magda Butrym coat and a handbag from The Row, Justin opted for extremely oversized khaki trousers that looked a few sizes too big for his frame. “Opposing” looks are often the norm for Hailey and Justin, but they seem to have more in common when it comes to getting dressed than what separates them. In the case of their latest outfit, that included spring coats, loose-fitting trousers, and slip-on shoes.

Following the afternoon date, Hailey slipped into her red carpet best to attend The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards where she accepted the Beauty Innovator of the Year honor. While Justin didn’t make it out to the event, Hailey offered some sweet words during her acceptance speech, saying “I want to thank my husband for supporting the dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on.”