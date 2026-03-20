Hailey Bieber’s All-Black Look Is Pure ’90s After Hours

There’s a certain authoritative air to wearing all-black after hours, and Hailey Bieber tapped into that vibe effortlessly last night. Attending a dinner party in Los Angeles, the model made a case for the kind of pared-back polish that once defined Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s off-duty ’90s uniform—and continues to define Mrs. Bieber’s very own approach to getting dressed.

The 29-year-old’s uniform was as restrained as it was precise. She wore a slinky satin shirt, styled slightly undone, with a barely there miniskirt underneath. The model’s accessories were equally considered, and kept to a minimum: she carried a Tom Ford-era Gucci clutch and slipped on a pair of oval glasses and kitten-heel sandals from The Row. It was proof of the quiet power of keeping things simple.

Her beauty followed suit. She slicked her hair back into a tight bun, kept her skin fresh and luminous, and dialed down her makeup to a soft glow.

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While the ’90s are back in full force—spurred by Ryan Murphy’s Love Story and an ongoing fascination with Bessette Kennedy—Bieber has long been fluent in the era’s stripped-back language. She’s made a habit of championing the core style tenets of the ’90s, whether that’s clean lines, sleek tailoring, or neutral palettes.

The type of understated polish that defined the decade is already a signature for Bieber. For a recent date night with her husband, Justin Bieber, the Rhode mogul slipped into a low-rise leather midi skirt and an off-the-shoulder top. To add to the ’90s sensibility, she styled the look with a vintage Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel handbag. Even her red carpet appearances, like the leopard Armani Privé number she wore to the Oscar after parties on Sunday, have the same sense of restraint.

In 2026, the rest of the fashion set is reminiscing on 2016. Bieber, clearly, is rewinding right to 1996.