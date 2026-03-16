Animal prints have long been a staple of Hailey Bieber’s off-duty playbook, usually in the form of streetwise separates and little club dresses. But at last night’s 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the beauty mogul translated the motif for black tie.

Following the Oscars ceremony, Bieber stepped out to the after party in a leopard print Armani Privé stunner. Its silhouette was classic with a strapless bodice and a floor-length maxi skirt with a train. Its allover leopard motif elevated it into something far more striking. Bieber may be many chic women who abide by the “leopard print is a neutral” rule, but it takes just the right dress to translate leopard to the red carpet without looking garish.

Bieber’s dress was rendered entirely in sequins, giving the pattern a luminous, high-glamour finish. True to her fashion sense, Bieber styled the showpiece minimally. She paired her dress with pointed-toe stilettos, dainty diamond jewelry, and a cherry red manicure. The model wore her hair in a long bob with flipped ends.

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Like many fashion girls—from Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner to Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence—Bieber has taken a keen liking to animal prints over the past few seasons. For a girls night out with Jenner in September, the beauty mogul wore a body-con cheetah dress with knee-high go-go boots. Of course, Bieber has dipped into the archives with the print, too. Over the summer, she attended an event for her brand Rhode in a textured leopard mini from Gianni Versace’s fall 1996 collection.

Still, the wild motif has largely been confined to Bieber’s street style moments. That is, until she gave the wild trend a high-glamour, after-hours moment last night.