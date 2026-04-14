Hailey Bieber has been a mainstay on the grounds of Coachella for years now, but this time must have been a little different for her. Her husband, Justin Bieber, was headlining. While Hailey is no stranger to having the world’s eyes on her every fashion choice, this year’s wardrobe has had to adopt to all of her roles: style icon, beauty mogul, supportive wife, and mother.

Hailey began the festival in wide-leg gray Greg Ross sweatpants with Justin and their son, Jack Blues Bieber. Her utilitarian style included cargo pockets, which she paired with thin black sunglasses and a cropped black polo shirt—also making her the latest star to wear a revamped crop top at the event.

Bieber also wore the same look while visiting the Coachella Stage with Jack to take in Justin’s set rehearsal—and reapply lip balm from her skincare brand Rhode, as seen on Instagram. In a sweet matching moment, she also complemented Jack, who was outfitted in a gray shirt, black pants, and beige baby clogs. Justin, meanwhile, was also casually dressed in a navy jersey shirt with distressed denim shorts, plus flat blue clogs and iridescent sunglasses from his streetwear label Skylrk.

Later, during the event, Bieber swapped her casual ensemble for a vintage slip dress from Dior’s fall 1998 collection. Originally designed by John Galliano, the sleeveless yellow silk style featured a deep V-shaped neckline and bright pink floral lace trim.

Bieber paired her sleek attire with another archival find: a pair of blue satin slip-on mules from Tom Ford’s tenure at Gucci. Her look was finished with small gold huggie earrings, plus additional sparkle from a swirling “Jack” nameplate necklace by Alex Moss New York.

The star also wore a pair of rectangular dark sunglasses with the same look while visiting her new “Rhode world” activation in the desert. The occasion celebrated the launch of her brand’s new Rhode x the Biebers collection with Justin, complete with a touch-up room, Cash App claw machine, and a balloon game inspired by her new Spotwear hydrocolloid stickers.

Bieber completed her slate of Weekend One looks in a black bralette, mesh top, and micro-length Campbell & Kramer shorts at an event with Skylrk. A leopard-print jacket and buckled Ann Demeulemeester boots gave her final ensemble a grungy edge.

Bieber’s Coachella outfits demonstrated her range of dressing for the festival, which has spanned distressed denim, romantic corsets, and preppy separates over the years. However, this year’s event was especially meaningful because of Justin and Jack, making the occasion a true family affair.

“[S]uch a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here,” the star shared on social media. “So grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. Let’s do it all again!!!!”