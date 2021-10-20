Hailey Bieber Is Ready for Thanksgiving in a Pilgrim-Collar Miu Miu Look
Spooky season is still upon us, yet Hailey Bieber already has her eyes set on Thanksgiving. The model looked like she stepped right off the Mayflower—albeit in a chic way—on Monday night when she wore a Miu Miu skirt set, which featured a collar that would fit right in at Plymouth Rock.
While attending Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration, Bieber stepped out in a much more covered-up look compared to her usual go-to silhouettes. She ditched the mini dresses and bold slits to which she’s frequently inclined for a long skirt with a matching black cropped jacket, and an oversized white collar. Bieber finished off the look with some black pumps and an old-Hollywood take on a lob.
Not only is the look different for Bieber, it’s also surprising coming from Miu Miu after the skin-baring show the brand put on earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week. For spring 2022, Miuccia Prada shortened the hemlines of skirts and cropped tops, leaving a whole lot of abs walking the runway. Last night, though, the only skin poking out in Bieber’s case was a peek of her own toned abs (you wouldn’t expect her to completely cover up, would you?).