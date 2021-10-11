Hailey Bieber has officially been added to a coveted list of high-profile celebrities who have recently worn one of Daniel Roseberry’s pieces of wearable art. The model joined the ranks of Adele, Cardi B, and Bella Hadid when she rocked a little black dress from Schiaparelli Fall 2021 collection over the weekend.

While in Las Vegas supporting her husband, Justin, Bieber wore a satin blazer dress with oversized shoulders and a very short hemline. The piece would be simple, if not for the gold sculpted ab plate at the center. Bieber and her stylist, Karla Welch, let the dress speak for itself and kept accessories at a minimum, adding just some black pointed-toe pumps, black sunglasses, and gold hoops.

Bieber’s choice of dress for the event continues the Year of Schiaparelli, which began when Lady Gaga wore a designer to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. That was followed by Emma Corrin and Beyoncé both wearing gorgeous Schiaparelli looks to the Critic’s Choice Awards and Grammys, respectively. Later, in June, Cate Blanchett wore a gorgeous, slinky Schiaparelli gown, seemingly for no reason (which is honestly, the best reason of all) and then in August, Cardi B and Lizzo threw on all the Schiaparelli jewels they could find for the cover art for their collab, “Rumors.” Bella Hadid took our breath away in a black Schiaparelli dress at Cannes and Adele wore a look to a friend’s wedding. Cardi came back around in September to wear the designer once again, this time on the streets of Paris during fashion week. So yeah, Roseberry has gotten a lot of play time this year. Welcome to the team, Hailey.