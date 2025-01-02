According to some Latin American traditions, the color of your underwear symbolizes your New Year’s desires. Most people may keep that to themselves, but Hailey Bieber didn’t keep anyone guessing. On New Year’s Eve, the model and Rhode founder rang in 2025 while wearing nothing but a “Happy New Year” headband, faux fur, and her skivvies. They were pink, which, in case you’re wondering, corresponds to love, harmony, and strong friendships. Though, it seems Bieber already has all of that in spades.

Per her Instagram, Bieber’s NYE festivities were full of martini cocktails and catered In-N-Out burgers doused in caviar. The model wrapped herself up in a plush cheetah coat and a smattering of gold and silver jewelry. Underneath, Hailey slipped into a pink and white thong bikini from the celebrity-favorite brand With Jéan.

It looks as though Hailey layered some blue jeans and a black crop top at one point during the evening. She did, however, wear one special piece of jewelry which certainly marked the highlight of her 2024: a silver “JBB” necklace etched with the initials of her newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber.

@haileybieber

@haileybieber

Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack Blues in August of this year after the model announced her pregnancy in May. The couple shared the happy news via an elaborate photo and video shoot in which Hailey wore a sheer bridal white dress. A few months later, the Rhode entrepreneur discussed her pregnancy and her decision to go public with the news as the cover star of W’s Special Summer Issue.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me,” she said at the time, adding “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

The 28-year-old also talked about the public criticism she and Justin have faced over the years. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she explained. “But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”