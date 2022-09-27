Over the summer, any time a celebrity stepped out in any shade of pink, the Internet immediately yelled “Barbiecore.” It was fun for a moment, but as the seasons change, it’s time to remember the hue can give far more than just a fantastic life in plastic. Hailey Bieber proved as much today, when she showed up in Paris for Saint Laurent’s spectacular spring 2023 collection in a blush-pink set that was more appropriate for the boardroom than the playroom.

Although Bieber’s top technically wasn’t a jacket, the full effect recalled a softer take on the classic ’80s power suit. The wide shoulders and voluminous sleeves of Bieber’s top gather into a short, severe miniskirt—a study in proportion play. Two matching cuffs, worn on each wrist, offset the gold buttons of the top. Otherwise, she kept things relatively simple with classic black pumps, hoop earrings, and chic black shades.

It was the kind of outfit one would imagine a cosmetics mogul character wearing on an ’80s soap opera before barging into the boardroom to announce, “I own 51 percent of this company.” Fitting, actually, as Bieber is now a real-life cosmetics mogul with the recent launch of her Rhode Beauty line.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bieber’s hair also helped ward off any “Barbiecore” accusations. The model’s hair has been as bleached as a doll before, but over the past year she’s leaned into the darker-dishwater blonde hue. Her eyes were done up with a subtle pink shadow, while her lips were painted in a decidedly un-Barbie mauve.

All in all, it’s a fine reminder that it’s time, once again, to wear all-pink without the worry of having to dress up like a kid’s toy. You can look like a powerful woman instead.