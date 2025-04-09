Hailey Bieber Updates the Bandage Dress With Ab Cut-Outs

Hailey Bieber is a master of model off-duty fashion, but her latest outfit proved that she knows quite a bit about pulling off gala style, too. At the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, Bieber traded her statement coats and little party looks for something different: an elegant twist on the bandage dress.

Bieber slipped into an understated aubergine look from Saint Laurent for the star-studded event. Her look was a more formal twist on the fitted (and usually very mini) bandage dresses that were a staple of the 2000s. It featured ruched detailing along the bodice and two diamond cut-outs at the sides. A semi-sheer maxi skirt completed the piece.

As has become tradition for Bieber’s rare gala appearances, she kept accessories to a minimum. She accented her dress with a matching manicure and lip color (likely from her own line, Rhode) and wore stacks of silver and diamond rings. Bieber skipped the red carpet, attended by the likes of Cara Delevingne and Julia Fox, and instead snuck into the venue to present Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello with the Honorary Award.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

More formal appearances like these have been few and far between for the Rhode mogul recently. (Which, considering she and her husband Justin just welcomed their first child, a boy named Jack Blues Bieber in late 2024, makes total sense).

Bieber did, however, return to the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in January, where she slipped into another Saint Laurent confection. This one, a black couture dress with ladylike sheer detailing, was borrowed from the French brand’s spring 1987 collection. The appearance marked Bieber’s first turn on the red carpet since 2023.

Of course, the model has been saving most of her fashion edicts for the streets of Los Angeles and New York, not the red carpet. Recently, she’s been embracing a certain type of ’90s minimalism with signature pieces like The Row handbags, animal print outerwear, and hip-baring trousers. Bieber clearly knows how her way around a fashion statement, whether she’s out in L.A. or posing at a posh gala like she did last night.