Miami may be the city of colorful, vibrant fashion, but when Hailey Bieber stepped out in Florida on Thursday night, she ditched any form of color and instead opted to wear not one, but two all-black looks. The model attended two different events during the evening, and performed a quick outfit change in between, but she kept the theme of all-black Saint Laurent going throughout the night.

Bieber was especially busy as two of her favorite brands were hosting events on the same night. First, there was the party thrown by Anthony Vaccarello and Madonna to celebrate the Saint Laurent “Sex by Madonna” exhibition in honor of the 30th anniversary of the singer’s 1992 book, Sex. Bieber kept things pretty low key for the event, going for an incognito look in a black leather coat by the brand, with a sheer black turtleneck dress, large gold earrings, and a pair of sunglasses.

When it came time for the Tiffany & Co. party, however, Bieber was ready to show a little more skin. For that appearance, she wore a long-sleeved, turtleneck jersey mini dress with a long tail in the front and a rosette detail on the bodice. It’s actually the same dress Rosé wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in August, and like Rosé, Bieber decorated it with Tiffany & Co. jewels. The model layered three diamond necklaces from the brand and complimented them with an array of diamond earrings, rings, and bracelets.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

And while she stuck to all-black for her Thursday outing, the night before, Bieber wore something a little bit more quintessentially Miami. Stylist Dani Michelle shared photos of the model in a white mini dress from The Attico’s resort 2023 collection on Instagram. The piece was completely covered in thick netting pierced with hoops and featured a wrap detail around the skirt that allowed for a tail down the front just like the Saint Laurent dress. Bieber wore the dress with a little white bag from the brand and strappy silver heels from Femme LA. With that look, Bieber proved that she clearly can embrace Miami style if she has to, but the native New Yorker just can’t resist returning to all-black, no matter the occasion.