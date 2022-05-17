Heidi Klum's Daughter Wore the Supermodel’s 1998 Dress To Prom

Who needs to go prom dress shopping when you can just walk into your supermodel mom’s closet and pick out whatever you want? For Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum, when it came to choosing what to wear to the big dance, a trip to the department store was unnecessary. While all of Klum’s friends may have tried to find dresses that fit into the Y2K trend still taking over fashion currently, Klum nabbed a dress that’s actually from 1998, and she got it at no cost to her. The model wore her mom’s old dress to her high school prom over the weekend, proving a good LBD really never goes out of style.

Klum shared photos of her prom look on Instagram on Monday. “Prom night in mama’s dress,” she captioned the post which features three photos of the 18-year-old showing off the garment. Klum accessorized the strapless knee-length dress with a simple necklace and a rhinestone-encrusted Alexander Wang pouch bag, which she also showed off in the post.

Heidi originally wore the dress 24 years ago, before Leni was even born, to a Comic Relief live comedy event. At the time, she paired the look with a gold necklace and black pumps, keeping things minimal just like her daughter did over two decades later.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Klum must be glad her mom kept the dress after all these years. Plus, if she saved this seemingly inconsequential dress, who knows what else is hidden away in Heidi’s closet? Klum may just become the best dressed, most sustainable teenager on the block. That is, if she isn’t already.