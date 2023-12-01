The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Every Person in Your Life

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start prospecting for some gifting inspiration. Look no further—we’ve put together a list of 100 chic, unusual, and totally covetable items that will satisfy even the most discerning recipient.

For the Expert Host

Do you have a friend who throws the most spectacular dinner parties? Or perhaps a family member who can bring the house down on the dance floor? Consider some timeless flatware from Ginori 1735, or a custom cake by Aimee France. We’re also big fans of the Gohar World gloves, which turn dishwashing into a chic affair.

For the Caregiver

A teeny Fair Isle sweater from Khaite x Bonpoint would fit marvelously on your best friend’s child—and their family dog would likely love a Gucci leash, too.

For the Man in Your Life

A pair of hiking boots, comfy socks, or the iconic Bang & Olufsen noise-canceling headphones always make an excellent gift. But this year, we dare you to also check out a Napa Technology Wine Station—a temperature-controlled apparatus that keeps premium wines in pristine condition.

For the Beauty-Obsessed

Your teenage niece who can’t go a day without a visit to Sephora or Ulta would covet Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil (an outstanding product that W editors can’t get enough of)—and, of course, Augustinus Bader’s collaboration with Haider Ackermann.

For the Sun Chaser

Is your brother-in-law is already looking at tickets for a July 2024 trip to the Amalfi Coast? Why not help him out with the cause and gift him some flashy Pucci swim trunks?

For the Travel Buff

If your work bestie is a hiking fanatic, they’d certainly appreciate a new (and elevated) sleeping bag. If she’s more the type to hit the Alps during the holidays, why not lavish a pair of Balenciaga skis upon her?

For the Fashion Archivist

Salomon’s fiery sneakers, a super-cute Marni magazine rack, or Dior’s limited-edition Lady Dior bag designed by Mickalene Thomas makes the perfect gift for any style star.

For the Chic Grandma

If your grandmother still cites Emily Post for etiquette advice, she undoubtedly would appreciate a Chanel silk scarf covered in a Camellia print, or a string of ombré Assael pearls.

For the Homebody

Still stuck on the couch? (We neither judge nor blame you.) Pop open a bottle of Le Ragnaie Brunello di Montalcino wine, snuggle up in a Tekla bathrobe, and prepare for the comfiest night of your life.

For the Person Who Has Everything

The toughest person to shop for can also be the most fun. Get creative (and a tad wacky) this year with jewelry designer Lisa Eisner’s candle votives, a pair of silver Bottega Veneta sneakers, or a futuristic raclette warming machine.