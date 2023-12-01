ADD TO CART

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Every Person in Your Life

From pavé diamond watches to Balenciaga skis, here are 100 luxe present ideas for your loved ones.

by W Staff
Collage by Dick Jewell
With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start prospecting for some gifting inspiration. Look no further—we’ve put together a list of 100 chic, unusual, and totally covetable items that will satisfy even the most discerning recipient.

For the Expert Host

Do you have a friend who throws the most spectacular dinner parties? Or perhaps a family member who can bring the house down on the dance floor? Consider some timeless flatware from Ginori 1735, or a custom cake by Aimee France. We’re also big fans of the Gohar World gloves, which turn dishwashing into a chic affair.

Gohar World Host Gloves
$38
Ralph Lauren Thorpe 2-Piece Stainless Steel Ice Bucket & Tongs Set
$375
Aimee France Custom Cake
Laguna B Limited-Edition Glass
€180
Ginori 1735 Bread Plate
$340
Buccellati Rings
Laurent-Perrier Ultra Brut Champagne 1812
$85
Tory Burch Galaxy Hoop Earrings
$298
Ghetto Gastro Sweet Potato Pancake and Waffle Mix
$6.99
Swarovski Millenia Necklace
$650

For the Caregiver

A teeny Fair Isle sweater from Khaite x Bonpoint would fit marvelously on your best friend’s child—and their family dog would likely love a Gucci leash, too.

Khaite x Bonpoint Laina Sweater in Mottled Beige
$290
Max Mara Kids’ Teddy Fabric Beanie
$225
Gucci Pet Leash
$410
Banwood Bikes Trike
$195
Hermès Cavaletti Doghouse
$1,925
Alessi Dog Bowl
$105
Big Spoon Roasters Pumpkin Spice Wag Butter
$9.95
Loro Piana Kids Launceston Jersey Polo Sweater
$725
APC x JW Anderson JWA Shopping Bag
$475
Métier Leather Travel Backgammon Set
$755

For the Man in Your Life

A pair of hiking boots, comfy socks, or the iconic Bang & Olufsen noise-canceling headphones always make an excellent gift. But this year, we dare you to also check out a Napa Technology Wine Station—a temperature-controlled apparatus that keeps premium wines in pristine condition.

Palm Angels Checked Button-Down Shirt
$825
Bang & Olufsen Noise-Canceling Headphones
$499
Omega Seamaster seamaster Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades Co‑Axial Master Chronometer 34 MM
$16,900
Brunello Cucinelli Men's Shearling-Lined Suede Hiking Boots
$1,995
Bode County Plaid Socks
$80
“Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody” Book
$60
Neiman Marcus Napa Technology Wine Station
$6,625
Zegna x The Elder Statesman Oasi Cashmere Beanie
$450
Ketel One Espresso Martini Ready to Drink Cocktail
$24.99
Moncler Karakorum Short Down Jacket
$2,360

For the Beauty-Obsessed

Your teenage niece who can’t go a day without a visit to Sephora or Ulta would covet Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil (an outstanding product that W editors can’t get enough of)—and, of course, Augustinus Bader’s collaboration with Haider Ackermann.

La Mer The Eye Balm Intense
$270
Byredo Lipstick in Reunion
$50
Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais Eau de Parfum and Hand Cream Gift Set
$395
Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil
$145
Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche, Eau de Parfum
$165
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$430
The Haider Ackermann-Augustinus Bader Limited Edition The Rich Cream
$565
Rouge Hermès Gift Set
$225
Westman Atelier Eye Want You Mascara
$45
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum
$240

For the Sun Chaser

Is your brother-in-law is already looking at tickets for a July 2024 trip to the Amalfi Coast? Why not help him out with the cause and gift him some flashy Pucci swim trunks?

Celine by Hedi Slimane Swimsuit
$590
Pucci Leocorno-Print Swim Trunks
$635
Louis Vuitton Artycapucines Bag by Billie Zangewa
$10,500
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Sunglasses
$475
Saint Bernard Tamanohada Welcome Soap
$44
Chanel J12 Watch
Leonor Greyl L’Huile de Leonor Greyl Hair Oil
$60
Maestro Dobel Atelier Extra Anejo Tequila
$250
Salvatore Ferragamo Fiamma
$2,200
Leica Sofort 2 Red
$389

For the Travel Buff

If your work bestie is a hiking fanatic, they’d certainly appreciate a new (and elevated) sleeping bag. If she’s more the type to hit the Alps during the holidays, why not lavish a pair of Balenciaga skis upon her?

Nanga Red Rabaima Sleeping Bag
$529
Kiton Women’s Calfskin Boots
$1,570
Akoni Eris Two Sunglasses in Brushed White Gold
$950
Balenciaga Skiwear Collection Skis
$6,290
Yun Hai Dried Irwin Mango
$10
Ferrari Suede Baseball Cap With Logo
$860
Banana Republic Shearling Mittens
$90
Rimowa Original Cabin Twist Suitcase in Silver and Red
$1,650
Il Bisonte Bag
$1,250
Bell & Ross Watch
$4,100

For the Fashion Archivist

Salomon’s fiery sneakers, a super-cute Marni magazine rack, or Dior’s limited-edition Lady Dior bag designed by Mickalene Thomas makes the perfect gift for any style star.

Loewe x Suna Fujita Sweater
$2,500
Tiffany & Co. Lock Pendant in White Gold With Diamonds
$7,100
Gentle Monster Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
$340
The Macallan Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
$389
Salomon XT-4 OG Low-Top Sneakers
$220
Marni Colorblock Market Woven Cable Magazine Rack
$310
Nugget Vase by Gaetano Pesce for Fish Design
$270
Comme des Garcons Homme Plus x Nike Air sneakers
$220
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch
Dior Lady Art Limited-Edition Bag by Mickalene Thomas

For the Chic Grandma

If your grandmother still cites Emily Post for etiquette advice, she undoubtedly would appreciate a Chanel silk scarf covered in a Camellia print, or a string of ombré Assael pearls.

Pomellato Sabbia 18K Rose Gold and Diamond Pendant Necklace
$57,500
Jimmy Choo Diamond Cocktail Leather Shoulder Bag
$1,695
Tudor Black Bay 36 S&G Watch
$8,475
Chanel Square Scarf in Black and Pink
$525
Assael Pearl Necklace
Charvet Striped Dress Shirt
$645
Dior Hand-painted Drinking Glass
$300
Montblanc Pen
$455
Gucci Boots
$2,200
Prada Sheepskin Coat
$18,700

For the Homebody

Still stuck on the couch? (We neither judge nor blame you.) Pop open a bottle of Le Ragnaie Brunello di Montalcino wine, snuggle up in a Tekla bathrobe, and prepare for the comfiest night of your life.

Extreme Cashmere T-shirt
$325
Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier Slippers
$890
Le Ragnaie Brunello di Montalcino Red Wine
$85
Burberry Hot Water Bottle Cover
$410
Loro Piana Crochet-Detail Cashmere Pants
$2,350
Ralph Lauren Home Westover Playing Card Gift Set
$395
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Dish Soap
$29
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask
$115
Tekla Bathrobe
$160
La Perla Silk and Lace Set
$1,175

For the Person Who Has Everything

The toughest person to shop for can also be the most fun. Get creative (and a tad wacky) this year with jewelry designer Lisa Eisner’s candle votives, a pair of silver Bottega Veneta sneakers, or a futuristic raclette warming machine.

Barrie X Sofia Coppola Puffer Jacket
$8,280
Bottega Veneta Sneakers
$990
Celine Bag
$4,550
Carlo Moretti Bora Bicchieri Glasses
€129
Williams Sonoma Boska Raclette Quattro Concrete
$199
Dom Pérignon Champagne Vintage 2013
$285
Christofle Silver Plated Coffee Cup
$1,000
Hermès Diamond Watch
$137,800
Lisa Eisner Candle Votives
$650
Leorosa Cardigan No. 013
€465