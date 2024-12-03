Feeling uninspired by lackluster Cyber Monday deals as the holidays creep ever closer? No worries—we’ve got you. The W editors have put together a cohesive list of all the most fabulous gifts we’ll be giving (and hopefully receiving) this season. Scroll through all the presents we’re praying will magically appear beneath the tree by the end of December.

Lately, I’ve been wanting to feel extra glam while traveling—and this LV cosmetic pouch is exactly what I need to jumpstart this journey. It’s actually quite hard to find a luxury cosmetic bag that’s large enough to fit all my travel essentials (i.e. shampoo, skincare, etc.) so when I stumbled upon this one, I immediately added it to my list. To really complete the vision, I also need the petit version for my makeup... A girl can dream!) —Tori López, Fashion Market Editor

Raquel New York is my favorite place in NYC to get a facial—and now, with masseuse Sophie Bolvary as part of the team, I have even more of a reason to visit the Lower Manhattan spa. An hourlong massage with Sophie, followed by an hour with Raquel Medina-Cleghorn herself sounds like true heaven. I’m giving this to myself for the holidays, by the way! —Sara Moonves, Editor in Chief

...And while we’re on the subject of skincare, this is the best face mask I have ever used. I’ll be gifting some to each of my skin-obsessed girlfriends. It’s perfect to use before a special night out. —S.M.

Did you know that Ermenegildo Zegna, the founder of Zegna, was made a count in the 1930s by King Vittorio Emanuele III of Italy? The minimalist Zegna Il Conte jacket, with its chic standup collar, pays tribute to that legacy, and feels very right for me as I enter a new demure yet imperious sartorial era. —Armand Limnander, Executive Editor

I’m definitely gifting my cool, college-age cousin with an eye for design this menorah from MA-MA, a new studio. Founded by sister trio Sanam Salek, Laylee Salek, and Safura Salek, this is MA-MA’s first object on offer: a sleek candelabra unlike anything you’ve seen before. Here, two polished aluminum slabs sit on top of one another and are connected by a hidden center rod. The top slab rotates around this connection, and in doing so, a new hole is revealed, signifying each new day of Hanukkah for which a new candle can be lit. Even if you aren’t Jewish, this piece makes for a modern, architectural addition to any home. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

To add to the cozy vibes of winter (please, let there be snow!), my pup Hank and I would be very happy to snuggle up together in this lovely neutral Saint Laurent throw blanket. —Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

I am obsessed with Lisa’s jewelry. I wear a jade necklace the Los Angeles-based jeweler gave me every day for good luck. A piece from The Row x Lisa Eisner’s collaboration is a gift I definitely want—and will also be giving to the people I love most in my life. —S.M.

Loulu is a skincare line that is developed on Oahu, where I grew up. All their products are comprised of nutrient-rich ingredients. I love their AstaFusion Rejuvenate PM oil, which exfoliates and brightens my skin. It’s a real treat for your face—and an authentic piece of Hawaii. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Style Director

A gift just as universally usable as a candle, but not as uncreative and obvious: nice things for setting a table. There are no more beautiful napkins, tablecloths, and placemats than the ones from Autumn Sonata. Lili Elias, the former archivist who started the brand, sources gorgeous prints from antiques and historical objects. I’ll be gifting the Anna Napkin set, which features a particularly intricate riff on a classic paisley pattern. —Jensen Davis, Features Editor

If I gift my special someone something beauty-related this holiday season, it will be Aesop’s Virēre Eau de Parfum, which launched in September. Named from the Latin verb “to be full of life,” Virēre is like a flirty wink in fragrance form—fresh, surprising, a little irresistible. With notes of bergamot, fig, and green tea, it takes a classic clean scent and gives it a cheeky, modern twist. Virēre is basically a vacation in a bottle. One spritz, and you're transported to a dreamy Mediterranean escape—lounging under a sunlit canopy of leaves, maybe stealing a nap beneath a fig tree, and definitely pretending life is as effortless as this scent. —Che Baez, Visuals Editor

The most aspirational item on my list is this modernist pendant lamp by Joan Gaspar at Beam in Williamsburg. I’ve been looking for the perfect elevated statement piece for my space for a while, and this one fits the bill to a T. I think I’ll install it in the dining room of my new place. —O.W.

A variation of Fidan Novruzova boots have been on my wishlist for years... you simply cannot go wrong with this look. The 2024 LVMH nominee creates these futuristic-yet-modern, square-toe boots that always have some sort of twist, making them an elite fashion-girl favorite (IYKYK). While I still want the classic tall black boots for my everyday wardrobe, these boots with the fur are so Soulja Boy 2007, and I haven’t been able to get them out of my mind. —T.L.

Baubles are in—there is absolutely no doubt about that. But while I, personally, will not be adorning my luxury leather bags with charms or trinkets, I am not opposed to treating my neck like many are currently adorning their Birkin handles. I’ve had my eye on various pendants lately, but this little fish really stole my heart. It’s the perfect piece to spice up a simple sweater, dress, or top. Lucia Zolea has some many great vintage pieces, so likely many of my friends will be getting a fishy friend to add to their collection. Although I may just snag this specific one for myself. —Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

I haven’t seen a Coach bag this year that I didn’t immediately add to my wishlist. I’m not ashamed to say that the TikTok community of bag lovers put some absolutely covetable styles on my radar (shoutout to Brandon Nguyen, IYKYK). But right now, the black Brooklyn Bag tops my list of must-haves. It’s slouchy but still sleek, subtly dresses up even the most casual of outfits, and promises to hold everything my beat-up canvas totes do with a much classier finish—not to mention fashion's favorite It girl Bella Hadid has been spotted toting the style. It’s 100 percent becoming my new everyday bag, once I get my hands on it. —Abrigail Williams, Associate Social Media Manager

I picked up these beauties at the Acne Studios Stockholm flagship store over the summer and they’ve quickly become my go-to fall shoe. They’re surprisingly comfortable, easy to dress up and down, and have a small heel that click-clacks as you walk in them. I especially like the “A” and “S” lettering on the front of these shoes, which gives them an elevated twist on something as classic as a black penny loafer. —Matthew Velasco, Staff Writer, News

I love hosting, so I’ve been searching for a fun game that doesn’t require too much thinking. This technicolor Dominoes set from the MoMA Design Store is going right at the top of my list. No game is more essential in a Dominican household than dominoes, so it’s only right that I get my first set. It’ll look great on a coffee table or a bookshelf as well. —Ashley Peña, Digital Designer

Now that the temperature has officially dropped in NYC, my search continues for the perfect headgear to keep my head warm during my routine winter walks. I tend to wear my hair in a ponytail or half-up, half-down 95 percent of the time, so hats don't always work best for me and my large head. But earmuffs... now that’s a different story. I love that this Coach pair has a leather headband, making them feel instantly more elevated. The shearling is also a nice touch, so my ears will undoubtedly stay warm against harsh winds. —T.L.

Ninety percent of women in L.A. overdo gold jewelry. (Sometimes, when I see their arms and fingers and ears looking like a Christmas tree decorated with noisy ornaments, I want to gag.) Bless them—fashion is all about creative, personal expression, after all. And I personally tend to keep it simple: nice jeans, a good t-shirt, my Panthère watch. But this jaw-dropping bracelet would be the prime complement to the Cartier timepiece. It’s just the right amount of luxe, color, and precious stones. I especially love the emerald eyes—it’s absolutely a jewelry staple that would be treasured for years to come. —Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

Since meeting the legendary artist Gaetano Pesce a few years ago, I’ve been saving up for a small piece of his legacy. Coming Soon New York has exclusive offerings that should not be missed—I love how this vase looks like a green apple lollipop encased in piped white frosting. —O.W.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but I’m a sucker for colorful stones. Jennifer Behr’s selection of multicolored fine-crystal jewelry is stunning. I particularly love the Valencia earrings and the way they cascade down the neck. —Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

I have quite a bit of curly hair, so beanies don’t sit on my head in a way that I love. I still need to keep my head warm. This Paloma Wool scarf is something I have to add to my wardrobe. It’s a gorgeous shade of blue and the best thing about it is that it can be worn in different ways. I’ll most likely opt for the balaclava-esque, tied look. —A.P.

Seeing this bag was like love at first sight for me. I’ve been captivated by the Saint Laurent Es Giant for a while now. I’m obsessed with the sleek, sophisticated design that comes with understated utility—no one does this combo better than YSL. Because of the way it’s shaped, I can see all of my travel and work items fitting seamlessly in this bag. The cross-body strap will be perfect for running through terminals, since I am consistently late. This is an excellent gift idea, and the ultimate example of Saint Laurent’s unique ability to fuse luxury with function. An added bonus: the piece also comes in a choice of either gold or silver hardware. —M.L.

These pants are the most versatile slacks I own. They are incredibly comfortable and flattering. I wear them on the plane, on set, and to the office. Knit in Italy, they come in a range of fun colors. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Style Director

I want to wear this sweater every day this winter. Every. Day. I’m a navy person and am in love with the print. The cut sits perfectly on the shoulders (on me, most long sweaters do not.) I know it’ll be flattering to wear while I’m strolling around town with my dogs. —M.L.

Everyone needs a good penny loafer in their closet, but let’s be honest, it’s not the most fun purchase. Many might eschew investing in a pair in favor of a more eye-catching ballet flat or slingback. But that’s what makes these a great gift. They’re comfortable, chic, and perfect for work or everyday wear. Get them for your friend, and they will very likely start wearing them everywhere. Plus, this footwear won’t break the bank, which is always a blessing. —C.T.

I always have a candle burning in my apartment—especially during fall and winter—and this Loewe number has been my go-to this season. Its nutty, roasted fragrance is perfect for those looking to stay away from overdone holiday peppermints, pumpkin spices, and nutmegs. Its tiered container makes a chic addition to any tablescape. —M.V.

Recently, I’ve entered my uniform era of dressing, so I like to have fun with my sneakers. Like most, I’m obsessed with vintage silhouettes. I have to add these Cortez sneakers to my collection. This pair has that narrow look I love, without compromising on comfort. The green suede colorway is especially fit for the season. —A.P.

I always try to give gifts that I use and love, and my new favorite serum is at the top of my list for friends and family. Mother Science utilizes biotech ingredient malassezin to brighten and smooth skin, for a more youthful appearance—and this serum does not disappoint. —O.W.

This jacket checks all the boxes, and will look great with tall boots and a turtleneck. (All I need is a chic ponytail to pair with it.) I want to point out that this coat is on the lighter side (a definite plus for L.A. living), so I can layer it and still maintain a nice silhouette. —M.L.

I’m loyal. Once I find a fragrance I like, I tend to stick with it, wearing it for years in all sorts of situations like a familiar olfactory shawl. The first time I met Louis Vuitton’s Stellar Times, I knew we’d be best friends. It brings to mind floral gardens with its amber-forward base, plus vanilla and orange blossom to add depth and intrigue. The bottle was designed by architect Frank Gehry, who created a sculptural piece that would look outstanding on a dresser. —C.V.

The best gifts are always handcrafted. This platter was designed in collaboration with Remy Renzullo. Handpainted in Portugal, the porcelain piece was inspired by 18th-century French faience. —A.A.d.M.

After wearing my beloved black Ugg Tasmans to the ground, it’s time for a refresh in 2025. With pillow-soft sheepskin lining and a convenient slip-on style, it was hard not to reach for my Uggs every day of winters past—especially when they paired so well with all my cozy outfit combos (think: a Rory Gilmore cable knit with light-wash jeans or matching sweatsuit set). The problem I’m having is choosing between the Ultra Mini Platforms and another pair of Tasmans—both in that classic Chestnut. Now that I think about it, why not add both to my list? —A.W.

It can sometimes feel impossible to look good while truly staying warm during the coldest days of winter. A lot of puffers have me feeling—for lack of a better word—dorky, but the “fashionable” coats just don’t retain the necessary heat. That’s why I am into this wool flannel puffer from Toteme. It’s the chicest puffer I’ve ever seen, and I much prefer the fabric finish to the usual nylon. —C.T.

A sheet set might not be the first thing that comes to mind for a typical gift idea, but Frette’s version takes luxury sleep to the next level. If you value your beauty rest, consider putting them on your wishlist. I’ve been vying for these sheets for ages. They are the perfect balance of silky-soft and crisp. Santa, I was good this year! —O.W.

The gift that truly keeps on giving. I told myself in the new year, I will stop buying bottles water, so I am thinking of splurging on a super-chic filter for my home. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Fashion Market and Menswear Director

I personally can’t have too many knits in my closet. This merino wool cardigan from LeBlancStudios would be a great addition. I love the chocolate tones and the two-button detail. It will be hard for me to not wear this every day. —A.P.

If I gift myself something beauty-related, it will have to be 27 87’s new perfume Per Sē. With its bold vibe and sleek, minimalist bottle, Per sē is like a fragrant mixtape—kicking off with a lush floral bouquet, creamy orris butter, and fresh violet leaves. Then, it shakes things up with clean aldehydes, breezy bamboo, and just a pinch of cheeky, peppery spice. To tie it all together? A soft base of ambrette seeds, earthy angelica roots, and gentle musk that makes the fragrance feel complete. In a world full of not-so-nice chemicals, I love that 27 87 fragrances are vegan and produced in respect of the International Fragrance Association’s regulations and standards. There’s no aluminum, formaldehyde, phthalates, gluten, mineral oils, parabens, silicones, SLSs, sulfates, toluene, or BHT. I like my products to be very, very nice—not naughty. —C.B.

A Trip to Aire Ancient Baths

Inside the spa. Courtesy of Aire Ancient Baths

One thing on my list that I really want is a trip to my favorite spa in New York, Aire. It’s the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate. Aire offers a range of different baths, both cold and hot. (If you want to make your visit extra special, add on a massage.) Not only is this an amazing gift to receive, it’s also a great one to give—who wouldn’t want a relaxing self-care experience to cap off the year? —Shaliqua Alleyne, Assistant Visuals Editor