ADD TO CART

How To Wear the Season’s Brightest Colors

Spring’s new sophistication eschews pastels in favor of ultra-saturated primary hues.

by Christina Holevas
Mona Tougaard photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, styled by Katie Grand.
Mona Tougaard wears a Valentino coat; Calzedonia tights; Prada shoes; stylist’s own gloves. Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, styled by Katie Grand
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For the past few seasons, the fashion crowd has been seeing red — literally. Poppy hues have been popping up everywhere, from the Ferragamo runway to Zoe Kravitz’s lone sock. But has the shade hit over-saturation? If the masses are ready for another It color, the Spring 2024 collections had plenty of options to propose. Whether as a full look or in the form of punchy extras, designers didn’t shy away from a range of brights this spring. At Miu Miu, yellow leather pieces brought to mind a chic take on Paddington Bear, while at Tory Burch, a sleek look in full purple made us see the royal-coded color in a new light. At Ferragamo, Maximillian Davis took a break from his signature bright red to show looks in a clover-worthy kelly green. Bottega Veneta proposed flaming orange, while at Loewe, Jonathan Anderson captured cobalt in the form of an oversized knit. If you’re also feeling a bit color-curious this season, shop our edit of bright spring staples below.

Not So Mellow Yellow

Miu Miu Spring 2024

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Oversized Trench Coat
$3,750
Burberry
Mexico 66 Kill Bill
$233
Onitsuka Tiger
Jimmy T-Shirt
$450
Diotima
Injection Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$485
Bottega Veneta
Debossed Leather Clutch
$890
Loewe
Jo Shirt
$145
Alex Mill

Purple Reign

Tory Burch Spring 2024

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Birkenstock Edition Uji Sandals
$340
Tekla
Audrey Pants
$2,995
Veronica de Piante
Tita Sweater
$201
$355
Souer
Bumper Bag
$730
JW Anderson
February Birthstone Amethyst Bracelet
$200
Jia Jia
Oda Strapless Dress
$475
Eres

Green Means Go

Ferragamo Spring 2024

Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wool-blend Cardigan
$365
Vince
Medium Angelika Earrings
$795
Sophie Buhai
Midi Bag
$595
Aesther Ekme
Cropped Straight -Leg Pants
$4,600
Ferragamo
Handball Spezial Sneakers
$110
Adidas
Cassette Intrecciato Cardholder
$420
Bottega Veneta

Orange Crush

Bottega Veneta Spring 2024

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Carhartt Work In Progess Edition Jacket
$1,390
Junya Watanabe
Abby Bag
$1,450
The Row
Fussbett Sabot Slip-On Loafers
$790
Marni
Turtleneck Mini Dress
$2,800
Alaia
Short-sleeved T-shirt
$10.90
Zara
Organza Midi Skirt
$1,720
Prada

Feeling Blue

Loewe Spring 2024

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Round-neck Knit Sweater
$39.90
Mango
Tupelo Sandals
$405
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Tribeca Tote
$480
Marni
Degrade Polo Shirt
$750
Loewe
The Droplet of the Horizon Necklace
$385
Alighieri
Stella Scarf
$135
Linnea Lund