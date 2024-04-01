How To Wear the Season’s Brightest Colors

For the past few seasons, the fashion crowd has been seeing red — literally. Poppy hues have been popping up everywhere, from the Ferragamo runway to Zoe Kravitz’s lone sock. But has the shade hit over-saturation? If the masses are ready for another It color, the Spring 2024 collections had plenty of options to propose. Whether as a full look or in the form of punchy extras, designers didn’t shy away from a range of brights this spring. At Miu Miu, yellow leather pieces brought to mind a chic take on Paddington Bear, while at Tory Burch, a sleek look in full purple made us see the royal-coded color in a new light. At Ferragamo, Maximillian Davis took a break from his signature bright red to show looks in a clover-worthy kelly green. Bottega Veneta proposed flaming orange, while at Loewe, Jonathan Anderson captured cobalt in the form of an oversized knit. If you’re also feeling a bit color-curious this season, shop our edit of bright spring staples below.

Not So Mellow Yellow

Miu Miu Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Purple Reign

Tory Burch Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Green Means Go

Ferragamo Spring 2024 Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Orange Crush

Bottega Veneta Spring 2024 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Feeling Blue