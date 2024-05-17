Hunter Schafer is approaching her Cannes Film Festival debut like a tried-and-true veteran. After slipping into a pair of “ugly” street-style flats yesterday, Schafer has since gone all in on her signature brand of Hollywood glamour.

Today, the actress joined her Kinds of Kindness co-stars on the red carpet and looked straight out of a modern fairytale in a custom Armani Privé gown inspired by the brand’s spring 2011 couture collection. Her strapless dress was designed in a liquid, reflective satin that picked up on the French Riviera’s glistening sun as she posed for photographers. Along with its dreamy fabric, the dress also featured a strapless, form-fitting bodice and a sculptural drop-waist maxi skirt. Schafer accented her red carpet couture with a sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings, sleek hair, and blue stilettos. It's no secret that Cannes guests usually stick to simple, timeless silhouettes for their red carpet looks—something that Schafer and her stylist Dara Allen achieved here with aplomb.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Schafer previewed her Armani confection with an outfit by one of London’s favorite labels. She sported a look plucked from Kiko Kostadinov’s spring 2024 collection consisting of an asymmetrical wrap top and draped trousers. Like her Armani gown, her set was also designed in shiny satin fabric, but veered more towards avant-garde than Cinderella with multi-color panels and pin-tuck detailing.

@dara._

Much like her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, what sets Schafer’s style apart—both on and off the red carpet—is range. The Hunger Games actress is just as comfortable in a design from an emerging, lesser-known label as she is wearing custom couture from one of Italy’s leading fashion houses. Schafer only continued to prove that versatility as she attended an after party in Cannes last night.

Following her cool girl street style appearance earlier in the day, Schafer switched into a tea-length floral skirt and a matching corset. She paired her Vivienne Westwood pieces with a splash of citrus yellow from her peep-toe pumps.

Hunter Schafer’s Cannes debut? Mission accomplished.