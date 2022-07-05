Emma Watson couldn’t have had a better return to the front row for the first time in eight years. The 32-year-old actor not only got an up-close view of Daniel Roseberry latest surrealist Schiaparelli fantasy; she also got to take it all in while seated next to Hunter Schafer. Watson tends to play it safe with her wardrobe, but she made an exception for the highlight of this season’s Paris Haute Couture Week in a jacket with exaggerated shoulders that supersized her silhouette. As for Schafer, well, the Euphoria star never comes to play. She, too, was in head-to-toe Schiaparelli (while still on brand ambassador duty with a printed Prada handbag), pairing a corset with a high-waisted skirt and topping off the ensemble with black evening gloves.

The real standouts, though, were her accessories, both of which were Roseberry signatures. The actor went with gold planet-shaped earrings up top, and on bottom, she followed in the footsteps of Doja Cat and Tessa Thompson in embracing the designer’s avant-grade footwear with metallic feet shaped like toes. Though, with their lengthy gold talon “nails,” Schafer’s looked more like claws.

Emma Watson is seen outside of the Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on July 4, 2022. Photo by Christian Vierig/GC via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer attends the Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on July 4, 2022. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer is seen outside of the Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on July 4, 2022. Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC via Getty Images

Gold was again found all throughout the collection, this time in the form of delicate chain-link belts and heavy grape-shaped earrings. It was all a tribute to the house’s founder, Elsa Schiaparelli, and her Surrealist collaborators, and you’ll no doubt be seeing more of it on Schafer some time soon. Who knows—maybe she’ll inspire Watson to carry on her experimental streak too.