Iris Law Is a Student Of Kate Moss’s School Of Sheer

Iris Law, champion of coquette off-duty style, isn’t afraid to tap into her risuqé side for a night out. Or, take a page out of the ’90s supermodel playbook. Take her party look from a David Yurman event yesterday, for instance, which was simple on the silhouette, heavy on the disco ball finishes.

The rising model stepped out in New York City armed with a strapless below-the-knee gown. All of the dress’s wow-factor lay within its fabric. Alongside the buckets of sequins that lined the gown, the silver fabric possessed a semi-sheer quality. The gown’s pailettes seemed to disperse throughout the look in varying degrees of opacity: less sheer down below and more see-through up top. And when photographed, Law’s dress almost gave off the “I didn’t know it was sheer” effect that Kate Moss’s famous slip did back in the ’90s. Perhaps it’s a supermodel rite of passage to wear something sheer for a night on the town.

Law, like any seasoned top model, let her dress do much of the talking. She styled it with matching cable bracelets courtesy of David Yurman, stud earrings, and white stilettos. The model rounded out her look with a nude lip, sun-kissed skin, and a sleek updo.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the event, Law also met up with the model and musician Gabriette. She also opted for a slightly sheer number of her own in the form of a slinky LBD. Law decided to accent her party dress with a distressed cardigan.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she’s not in some sort of woodland-inspired frock in her free time, you can most likely find Law turning up the heat on the red carpet. Usually, she’s outfitted in a variation of sheer, whether it’s the fringed Tom Ford she wore to the Oscars after parties or her see-through Saint Laurent Cannes dress that was full of lingerie details. But, throughout it all, there appears to be a through line of simplicity. Case in point: the relatively unfussy shape of this dress and its disco ball decor.