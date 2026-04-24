The 6 New It Bags of 2026

Sometimes it feels like fresh handbags are hitting the market every single day. Just moments after you swipe your card for a new going-out bag, a casual scroll through Instagram may reveal another contender. Every time Bella Hadid steps out on the town, or Dua Lipa posts a new photo, they have a new covetable carry-all by their side. It’s downright overwhelming, but it’s not surprising. Accessories have long been a major seller for luxury brands, and there’s an incentive to release new and updated pieces. Are we to blame for wanting them all?

The situation has gotten even bigger thanks to the constant designer debuts. It seems that whenever someone takes the helm at a brand, they’re expected to couple their first collection with a new bag. The spring 2026 season brought with it many inaugural collections from new creative directors—and now, we’re reaping the benefits. Since the beginning of the year, many bags have become available, and they’re already in the closets of fashion’s most influential faces. Yes, you can collect them all, but if you’re attempting to be more selective (and save a few bucks), see below for a breakdown of the year’s It bags, so you can determine which one (or two...or three) will be right for you.

Gucci Borsetto

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The Gucci Borsetto is one of those handbags you know about before it even launches, because you see it on the arms of all your favorite It girls. Prior to becoming available to the public earlier this year, the accessory was already seen held by Alex Consani and Vittoria Ceretti. Since then, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, and Dua Lipa have given the design their expert seal of approval too (with Moss also starring in the bag’s campaign).

The name Borsetto comes from an amalgamation of borsa (Italian for “bag”) and morsetto (Italian for “horse bit”). Of course, the piece features Gucci’s iconic horse bit, placed on the front of the bag atop the house’s two-tone stripe. With an elongated zipper and detachable strap, the Borsetto allows for versatility; an array of colors offers a more subtle look—black leather, brown suede—or something a bit more flashy with the classic GG monogram.

Bottega Veneta Veneta

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Jacob Elordi has one of the best bag collections out there, and if he cosigns a design, it’s worth a second look. Of course, Elordi is a Bottega boy, so it’s no surprise the actor was one of the first to get his hands on the brand’s newest Veneta bag. The Veneta was first created in the ’70s by Bottega cofounder Renzo Zengiaro before being reintroduced under its current name in 2002. Last year, as part of spring 2026—Louise Trotter’s first with the brand—the Veneta was reimagined in four new sizes. The updated Veneta also features leather strips of 1.2cm width, padded out with a soft interior filler, allowing for a more cushioned feel. It has already proven to be a favorite of Julianne Moore, Olivia Dean, and Elle Fanning.

Loewe Amazona 180

Courtesy of Loewe

No, this isn’t just a list of Kate Moss’s favorite bags (we already did that). It’s just that the model is always on the cutting edge of accessories. That’s why it’s no surprise she was one of the first to get her hands on the new Loewe bag, one of the many spring 2026 designs that fall under the “Pickpocket Bags” category. When the Amazona 180 first appeared at Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s debut show for the house, it was presented unzipped. And while you may have thought that was just a styling technique, here Moss is, proving the look can be taken to the streets (with caution).

Of course, the zipper does work, so those afraid of losing their phone need not fear—and the style also fits under the shoulder for extra protection. The Amazona 180 (named for Loewe’s 180th anniversary) also features a removable crossbody strap and comes in a variety of colors, as well as three sizes. Moss opted for the large in black leather, but the mini in blue makes for a perfect, bright addition of color to any outfit.

Versace Pivot

Courtesy of Versace

Versace is championing the continuing domination of the bucket bag, a silhouette that has often been ignored by luxury brands despite its extreme popularity on the street. Straight from Dario Vitale’s debut (and only Versace show), the Pivot Bag leapt off the runway and onto the arms of Alex Consani, Chloë Sevigny, and Amanda Seyfried. It brings some color to this lineup, with offerings in cobalt blue and aquamarine suede. But those looking for something subtler will also be drawn to the black, camel, or chocolate brown leather. And, of course, upon the front lies the classic Versace Medusa emblem—lest anyone mistake the bag for another brand. It is flanked by a chain that swoops from the lip to the side strap for an extra flourish that feels quintessentially Versace.

Chanel Maxi Flapbag

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The most elusive of this new crop of bags is undoubtedly Matthieu Blazy’s ludicrously capacious take on Chanel’s classic Flap. After debuting on the runway during the spring 2026 season (Blazy’s first with the brand), the collection released to much fanfare in March. Everyone wanted to get the bag, but most walked away empty-handed—adding, of course, to the appeal. It also helps, of course, that the purse is equal parts chic and practical, with its large size allowing for use as a work or travel bag. And while the layman may continue to struggle to add the Maxi Flapbag to their closet, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jennie, and even Harry Styles have been taunting us, flaunting their own acquisitions on the street.

Valentino Garavani Devain

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Many of the bags on this list fall squarely in the “everyday” category, but with its latest offering, Valentino is suggesting an accessory for evening. First presented in the pre-fall 2025 collection, the Devain has been seen on everyone. And we mean everyone: Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie...the list goes on. That’s likely due to the versatility: the accessory comes in a wide swath of colors, fabrics, and embellishments, allowing one to mix and match, working the Devain into their existing wardrobe. There’s a denim version embroidered with flowers, a metallic blue one covered in sequins and beads, a completely crocheted option—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The many iterations make the bag feel customizable. And as an added bonus, the variety decreases the chance of you carrying the same bag as your best friend on a night out.